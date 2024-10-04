user.first_name
Menu

News

Conveybuddy pledges charity support with every completed case

Conveybuddy pledges charity support with every completed case
Myra Butterworth
Written By:
Posted:
October 4, 2024
Updated:
October 4, 2024
Conveybuddy has announced a new charitable initiative aimed at supporting vital causes across the country.

For every completed remortgage, sale, survey, or purchase case, Conveybuddy will make a donation to one of three charities.

The charities are Food Bank Aid, Rainbows Hospice, and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Brokers and introducers using Conveybuddy’s conveyancing portal will have the option to choose which charity they wish to support on their cases, allowing them to actively participate in this charitable endeavour.

Conveybuddy launched its conveyancing portal in September, featuring technology-producing cost savings that can be passed directly on to customers, while now also giving back to communities in a meaningful way.

 

Sponsored

Introducing the Green Living Reward

Your clients can now get up to £2,000 cashback for making energy-efficient home

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Supporting charities

It has chosen to support these charities to help with issues that impact millions of people in the UK, especially given the financial pressures many families are facing.

Food Bank Aid distributes food, toiletries, and household goods to more than 30 food banks, supporting approximately 20,000 people every week.

Rainbows Hospice provides care and support for babies, children, and young people with serious and terminal conditions, as well as their families.

Meanwhile, the Motor Neurone Disease Association funds research, improves care, and offers support for individuals living with motor neurone disease, along with their families and carers.

 

Donations

Conveybuddy will donate £5 for each completed purchase case and £1 for each completed remortgage, sale and survey case to one of its three charity partners.

Harpal Singh, chief executive of Conveybuddy, said: “We are proud to align Conveybuddy’s mission with the important work of our charity partners.

“By making a donation for every completed case, we’re able to provide support for those in need while also offering brokers and introducers the opportunity to make a real difference.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to not only delivering innovative conveyancing solutions, but also contributing to the communities we serve.

“By using Conveybuddy’s forward-thinking technology, brokers can continue to benefit from transparent pricing and a wide range of conveyancing services, all while knowing they’re helping support vital charitable work across the UK.”

Related
View All

News

BoE’s Pill opposes Bailey and says August base rate cut was ‘too early’

BoE’s Pill opposes Bailey and says August base rate cut was ‘too early’

News

Two in five working households priced out of buying a home

Two in five working households priced out of buying a home

News

Sub-5% rates now available across most LTVs – Rightmove

Sub-5% rates now available across most LTVs – Rightmove

News

an image of a button reading 'top stories' to denote the most read stories this week

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/10/2024

View All
Tags:
charity
conveyancing
Conveybuddy
mortgages

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/