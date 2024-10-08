Atom Bank appoints Robertson as chief people officer 

Atom Bank has appointed Ayshea Robertson as its chief people officer (CPO).

Robertson joins the app-only bank from Zen Internet, the internet service provider, where she spent six years as CPO and board director.

She has led HR functions at a range of businesses during her career, including Bellway Homes, Technology Services Group and Newcastle Building Society.

Four-day working week

In her new role, Robertson will aim to ensure that Atom Bank remains “one of the best places to work in the UK”.

Two years ago, Atom Bank introduced a four-day working week with no reduction in salary.

It continues to achieve consistently high employee engagement scores, most recently 81% in March this year.

Commitment to people

Mark Mullen, chief executive at Atom Bank, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ayshea to the business as our new chief people officer.

“With extensive experience at an executive level and with a genuine commitment to people, Ayshea comes with excellent credentials and a proven track record across a range of organisations and sectors.

“We see no contradiction between providing excellent service and outstanding value to customers, while at the same time ensuring that our people are engaged, motivated and happy.

“Ayshea’s leadership will be critical to the success of Atom as we drive our cultural renewal programme and continue to make Atom Bank one of the best places to work in the UK.”

Robertson will work with the executive committee and people experience team to boost employees’ experience.

She will also oversee Atom Bank’s recruitment strategy.

Region skills gap in the North East

A key focus will be on the continued expansion of Atom Bank’s initiatives in the North East to help address the region’s skills gap.

She will also oversee Atom Bank’s programme of internships and mentoring opportunities for local students.

Atom Bank said Robertson’s ability to implement employee initiatives and ensure people are at the heart of the organisational strategy will be crucial for the bank as it enters its next phase of growth as a business.

Robertson said: “I’m hugely excited to be joining Atom at a crucial stage of development for the business.

“I love the purpose, vision and values of Atom – they match my own value set, and being part of a purpose-led business is very important to me.

“Additionally, the fact that Atom is based in the North East gives me the chance to be part of the growth of a local business and the opportunity to give back to the community I live in.

“My main focus will be building on the great culture, driving performance and making sure the people strategy supports the ambitious objectives the business has.”