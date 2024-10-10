Paragon Bank makes four senior sales promotions

Paragon Bank has promoted four key members of its mortgages sales team to newly created roles to strengthen relationships with intermediary partners.

Jason Wilde, who has been with Paragon since 2007, steps up into a head of sales position from his previous role as national sales manager.

Wilde continues to support Paragon’s mortgages business development managers (BDMs), but with an increased focus on enhancing relationships with intermediaries.

Former national account manager Sally Wright has been promoted to head of distribution.

Wright will draw on her industry experience to take on a strategic role, collaborating with mortgage networks and clubs, strengthening Paragon’s relationships and removing barriers to placing both simple and complex buy-to-let (BTL) business with the bank.

North and South BDM roles

Andy Rudkin and Sam Debenham take on regional BDM posts after being promoted from their previous senior BDM positions.

Rudkin will cover the South of England and Debenham the North. The pair will support their BDM colleagues in their respective areas while continuing to play an active part in helping brokers find financial solutions for landlord customers.

All roles will report to Russell Anderson, the mortgages commercial director.

Anderson said: “A key priority for us this year and next sees us expand our reach by working more strategically with our mortgage networks and club partners, while strengthening the relationships we already have with intermediary firms.

“We’ve created some new roles to reflect that and promoted from within, benefitting from the experience and expertise we have, while also keeping a degree of continuity.”

Anderson said the changes will increase the capacity of some of the bank’s key decision-makers to support brokers, providing them and their landlord clients with more certainty from the outset.

Louisa Sedgwick (pictured), managing director for mortgages, said: “As the people who are speaking to customers day in, day out, we value the insight that brokers give us.

“Structuring the team this way means there is a direct link between brokers and our mortgages senior leadership team, helping us to better understand what we do well and how we can better meet their needs.”