Knowledge Bank launches ‘industry-first’ WhatsApp channel

Criteria sourcing system provider Knowledge Bank has set up a WhatsApp channel so lenders and brokers can keep up to date on changes in the mortgage sector.

Knowledge Bank said the channel was an “industry first” and would offer a streamlined way for mortgage professionals to access a summary of changes announced in its criteria update email.

The company will also provide updates on new features within its system as well as content from its Lenders Live webinars, which it holds on LinkedIn.

Knowledge Bank’s Lenders Live sessions recently passed the 100th episode, and this was marked with a six-hour session.

The firm said this would be available on the WhatsApp channel, which will make it easier for participants to join the live sessions and catch on past episodes on Spotify.

The WhatsApp Channels feature allows users to follow accounts that share updates and links directly through the platform. To join, open WhatsApp, tap ‘Updates,’ and select ‘Channels.’

Shane Chawatama (pictured), sales director at Knowledge Bank, said: “With so much information circulating in our industry, valuable insights can often be missed. Our WhatsApp channel aims to ensure that anyone – whether a broker, administrator, business development manager, head of distribution, or CEO – can easily access the latest information to enhance their work.

“Our criteria update email has become a vital resource, and we’re excited to see how this new channel can further support the industry.”

Last month, Knowledge Bank partnered with BuildLoan to help brokers navigate the self-build mortgage market.