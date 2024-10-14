user.first_name
Menu

News

Buckinghamshire BS cuts rates across range

Buckinghamshire BS cuts rates across range
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
October 14, 2024
Updated:
October 14, 2024
Buckinghamshire Building Society has cut mortgage rates by up to 70 basis points across its buy-to-let (BTL), holiday let and first-time buyer ranges.

The society’s 95% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage deal, fixed for five years and available to both first-time buyers and homemovers, has been cut from 5.29% to 5.59%.

The maximum loan amount is £500,000. No product fee applies.

For landlords with non-standard credit profiles and a deposit of 25%, Buckinghamshire Building Society has cut its three-year fixed rate from 6.39% to 6.09%. A product fee of £1,195 applies.

The society’s BTL five-year fixed rate at 80% LTV has been cut from 5.89% to 5.19%.

Holiday let landlords with a 25% deposit can secure a two-year fixed mortgage rate at 5.69%, down from 5.89%. Both deals have a product fee of £1,195.

Sponsored

Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends

Introducing the first in our video series “Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends” The

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Claire Askham (pictured), head of mortgage sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “The rate reductions will offer landlords, holiday let investors, and first-time buyers and homemovers more flexibility and competitive financing options, particularly for those with complex financial circumstances.”

Related
View All

News

Exclusive: MAB leads industry call for stamp duty reform to improve housing stock

Exclusive: MAB leads industry call for stamp duty reform to improve housing stock

News

Santander announces rate increases up to 0.22%

Santander announces rate increases up to 0.22%

October 11, 2024

News

Shane Chawatama of Knowledge Bank

Knowledge Bank launches ‘industry-first’ WhatsApp channel

News

Penrith BS resumes expat resi and foreign currency lending

Penrith BS resumes expat resi and foreign currency lending

View All
Tags:
Buckinghamshire Building Society
mortgage rates