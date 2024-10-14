Buckinghamshire BS cuts rates across range

Buckinghamshire Building Society has cut mortgage rates by up to 70 basis points across its buy-to-let (BTL), holiday let and first-time buyer ranges.

The society’s 95% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage deal, fixed for five years and available to both first-time buyers and homemovers, has been cut from 5.29% to 5.59%.

The maximum loan amount is £500,000. No product fee applies.

For landlords with non-standard credit profiles and a deposit of 25%, Buckinghamshire Building Society has cut its three-year fixed rate from 6.39% to 6.09%. A product fee of £1,195 applies.

The society’s BTL five-year fixed rate at 80% LTV has been cut from 5.89% to 5.19%.

Holiday let landlords with a 25% deposit can secure a two-year fixed mortgage rate at 5.69%, down from 5.89%. Both deals have a product fee of £1,195.

Sponsored Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends Introducing the first in our video series “Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends” The Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Claire Askham (pictured), head of mortgage sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “The rate reductions will offer landlords, holiday let investors, and first-time buyers and homemovers more flexibility and competitive financing options, particularly for those with complex financial circumstances.”