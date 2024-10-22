Furness reduces BTL and residential rates up to 0.25%

Furness Building Society is reducing rates up to 0.25% across its residential and buy-to-let fixed-rate range.

The mutual is cutting its five-year fixed rate residential deal at 90% loan-to-value (LTV) by 0.15% to 4.54%.

For those remortgaging, a two-year fixed rate up to 80% LTV is being cut by 0.25% to 4.54%. Furness said the new rates were an “attractive option” for borrowers seeking lower monthly payments.

Furness Building Society added that the reductions “reinforces” its dedication to delivering flexible solutions for brokers, with its manual underwriting.

Each application is considered on an individual basis, allowing intermediaries to help clients with more complex financial profiles.

These include the self-employed, those with multiple income streams, or those in unconventional circumstances.

Reductions on buy-to-let range

With its buy-to-let range, it has also reduced rates by up to 0.25%, with rates now starting at 5.29%.

It applies to a variety of buy-to-let products, including regulated, unregulated, consumer and holiday let options.

Each case is personally reviewed by an underwriter, taking into account earned income and other financial commitments.

Jonathan Cartlidge, head of member and broker strategy at Furness Building Society, said: “We are thrilled to offer these new rate reductions, reinforcing our commitment to providing competitive products across England, Scotland, and Wales.

“Our unique approach of individually reviewing each application without using credit scoring ensures a flexible and personalised experience for our clients.”