Vernon BS makes Ditchburn CEO as Fletcher retires

Vernon Building Society has appointed Darren Ditchburn as its chief executive, taking over from Steve Fletcher who retires in December.

Fletcher has worked for Vernon Building Society since 2018 and has a financial services sector career which spans 43 years, including roles at Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, Barclays and Woolwich Bank.

In his time at the mutual, Fletcher has overseen the £1.2m modernisation of its branch network and helped it celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Fletcher said: “I feel the society is in great shape and we have really exciting plans for the next five years. Now is the right time to move aside and allow Darren to drive the organisation forward with the same passion and energy I brought with me seven years ago.

“I’m hugely proud of what I’ve achieved at Vernon Building Society, particularly the working environment and culture that’s been developed through engaging and empowering colleagues. I’m delighted to be leaving members, colleagues and the community an ambitious and modern organisation which can robustly adapt to the fast-changing external environment.”

Ditchburn joins from Leek Building Society where he has been deputy chief executive for nearly three years.

He has 20 years of experience in the building society sector, which began at Darlington Building Society where he joined working in a branch. He worked there for 17 years and progressed to the role of chief customer officer.

Vernon Building Society said its board was confident that Ditchburn was a “great fit for its values and culture”.

Ditchburn (pictured) said: “Steve leaves behind a brilliant legacy and I am incredibly proud to be joining Vernon Building Society as chief executive at such an exciting time. I can’t wait to pick up the mantle and continue taking the Vernon forward. In doing so, I will continue to put great importance on what really matters; our members, local communities, colleagues and their futures.

“This role brings with it a unique responsibility to make a positive difference in the lives of others. Building societies enable homeownership and encourage healthy savings, which are some of the biggest life goals people have. With the impacts of high inflation, increased cost of living, and higher interest rates, a key priority remains offering our members the support and guidance they need to achieve their financial goals.

“Together, we will build better futures and our members can be assured that the Vernon has got them. We’re committed to offering a personal service where they are talked to and understood, no matter what their circumstances.”