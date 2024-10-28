Barclays cuts residential rates; Darlington BS improves FTB criteria – round-up

Barclays has cut mortgage rates by up to 0.26%.

Barclays’ cuts apply across the bank’s two-year fixed residential purchase and remortgage deals.

Highlights from the rate cuts include:

• A cut from 4.1% to 3.99% for residential purchases at 60% loan to value (LTV) with an arrangement fee of £899.

• A reduction from 4.3% to 4.12% for purchases at 75% LTV with an arrangement fee of £899.

• A cut from 4.54% to 4.28% for remortgages at 75% LTV with a fee of £999.

Darlington BS opens up 95% LTV range

Meanwhile, Darlington has made changes to its first-time buyer deals and criteria.

Excluding London, first-time buyers nationwide can now access the 5% deposit range and apply for a higher loan amount.

The society has upped both its maximum loan for first-time buyers and the maximum loan it will advance at 95% LTV by £100,000. The change means first-time buyers can now borrow up to £500,000, while those with a 5% deposit are capped at £400,000.

Fees for first-time buyers have been scrapped and rates have been reduced by up to 0.35 basis points.

Meanwhile, for first-time buyers on a Skilled Worker visa borrowing up to 95% LTV mortgage, there will be no minimum time in the UK required.

Chris Blewitt, head of distribution at Darlington Building Society, said: “First-time buyers have been dealt some tough cards in recent years with rising interest rates, climbing house prices, and the wind-down of the government’s Help to Buy scheme.

“Darlington Building Society has always supported first-time buyers – as an early adopter of the Own New and Help to Build schemes – but even more innovation is needed in the current environment, which is why the society has today announced a modified first-time buyer offering.”