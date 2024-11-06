Virgin Money, Clydesdale Bank and TSB to increase mortgage rates – round-up

Virgin Money, Clydesdale Bank and TSB have announced mortgage rate rises that will take effect across product ranges.

Virgin Money will hike rates by up to 0.2%, with pricing affected in the purchase, remortgage, buy-to-let (BTL) and product transfer (PT) ranges.

In the lender’s purchase range, for example, the 80% loan-to-value (LTV) Fix and Switch fee-saver will be increased by 0.2% to 4.9%, while the 90% equivalent deal will be increased by 0.15% to 5.39%.

Bucking the trend is a decrease to the 95% LTV deal, which will be reduced by 0.06% to 5.03%.

Clydesdale’s rate changes

Clydesdale Bank is increasing rates by up to 0.32% and withdrawing two- and five-year fixed rate purchase exclusives in the 80% and 85% LTV bands.

Sponsored Good broker-lender collaboration nourishes mortgage innovation Sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

For example, in the lender’s core residential range, which includes PTs, Clydesdale is increasing two- and five-year fixes by up to 0.32% in the 65-75% LTV bands.

TSB combines rate rises and reductions

TSB is poised to make rate changes, which will see an increase in price in the 60% LTV bracket as well as cuts to 10% deposit deals and remortgage rates.

An increase of 0.1% will be applied to the bank’s five-year first-time buyer and homemover fixed rate at 60% LTV.

Select two- and five-year first-time buyer and homemover fixed rates at 90% LTV will be reduced by up to 0.15%.

Two-year fixed remortgage rates at 60-80% LTV will also decrease by 0.15%.

TSB’s rate changes precede tomorrow’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, when the Bank of England’s rate-setters will vote on whether or not to change the base rate, which is currently 5%.

In a poll of 72 economists conducted by Reuters, there was a unanimous vote that the Bank of England would cut its bank rate by a quarter-point on 7 November to 4.75%.

Two-thirds expected there to be no further rate cuts this year.