Virgin Money, Clydesdale Bank and TSB to increase mortgage rates – round-up

Samantha Partington
November 6, 2024
November 6, 2024
Virgin Money, Clydesdale Bank and TSB have announced mortgage rate rises that will take effect across product ranges.

Virgin Money will hike rates by up to 0.2%, with pricing affected in the purchase, remortgage, buy-to-let (BTL) and product transfer (PT) ranges.

In the lender’s purchase range, for example, the 80% loan-to-value (LTV) Fix and Switch fee-saver will be increased by 0.2% to 4.9%, while the 90% equivalent deal will be increased by 0.15% to 5.39%.

Bucking the trend is a decrease to the 95% LTV deal, which will be reduced by 0.06% to 5.03%.

 

Clydesdale’s rate changes

Clydesdale Bank is increasing rates by up to 0.32% and withdrawing two- and five-year fixed rate purchase exclusives in the 80% and 85% LTV bands.

For example, in the lender’s core residential range, which includes PTs, Clydesdale is increasing two- and five-year fixes by up to 0.32% in the 65-75% LTV bands.

 

TSB combines rate rises and reductions

TSB is poised to make rate changes, which will see an increase in price in the 60% LTV bracket as well as cuts to 10% deposit deals and remortgage rates.

An increase of 0.1% will be applied to the bank’s five-year first-time buyer and homemover fixed rate at 60% LTV.

Select two- and five-year first-time buyer and homemover fixed rates at 90% LTV will be reduced by up to 0.15%.

Two-year fixed remortgage rates at 60-80% LTV will also decrease by 0.15%.

TSB’s rate changes precede tomorrow’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, when the Bank of England’s rate-setters will vote on whether or not to change the base rate, which is currently 5%.

In a poll of 72 economists conducted by Reuters, there was a unanimous vote that the Bank of England would cut its bank rate by a quarter-point on 7 November to 4.75%.

Two-thirds expected there to be no further rate cuts this year.

