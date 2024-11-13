Target adds split screen interface to Mortgage Hub

Target Group has added a split screen interface to its Mortgage Hub platform to drive efficiencies for lenders and speed up the mortgage process.

The Colleague UI interface allows users to display all the necessary information about a case on one screen, combining applicant and case details plus property information on one side and a dedicated workspace on the other to take actions or make decisions.

The improvement, said Target, would provide a more “seamless” experience for underwriters helping to make faster decisions.

With a single-view dashboard, lenders can reduce the risk of missed or incorrect information while improving consistency and standards, it added.

Melanie Spencer (pictured), sales and growth lead at Target, said: “This important upgrade to Mortgage Hub highlights the clear need to improve the colleague experience in the mortgage market. While the broker experience has long been a priority, we must also consider colleagues such as underwriters and case managers, given the important role they play in the mortgage process and in mitigating risk and meeting service level requirements.

“Rather than multiple screens, printing information or downloading content from their system, colleagues now have this information at their fingertips on one screen as they complete their tasks. Speaking with lenders across the country, this is a key development that these businesses want and urgently need.”