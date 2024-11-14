ONP hires Etheridge as part of expansion in Leeds

ONP Solicitors, part of home moving group Movera, has appointed Gemma Etheridge as its conveyancing team manager.

Etheridge has more than 20 years of experience in the conveyancing sector and was last at Advantage Property Lawyers for nearly four years.

She will be responsible for leading ONP’s Leeds team, with a focus on growth and innovation in the home moving sector.

ONP has been expanding its Leeds team to strengthen its presence in the city.

Etheridge will recruit and manage the team of conveyancers, which currently has eight new members. She will be responsible for refining ONP’s processes, building a team and enhancing the client experience using technology to improve efficiency and service.

Etheridge (pictured) said: “I was immediately attracted to ONP because of its forward-thinking ethos and strong people culture. The company is truly leading the way in terms of technological innovation where it matters, while maintaining the essential human touch in the areas that matter most to clients. It’s rare to find a company that blends both so effectively, and I’m excited to be part of this journey.”

She added: “I’m passionate about the potential of technology, especially AI, to streamline administrative tasks. By doing this, we give our team more time to focus on providing the exceptional service our clients deserve.

“My aims closely align with Movera’s ethos to create a culture where people thrive, and together we can make the home moving process smoother and more enjoyable for everyone.”

Sonia Robertson, head of talent at Movera, added: “We’re thrilled to have Gemma on board, especially as she came to us through a referral from one of our existing team managers, Leigh Elliott. This speaks volumes about the strength of our culture – where people want to bring their former colleagues and friends into the fold. Gemma didn’t waste any time; she hit the ground running by bringing three of her own people in and has been actively interviewing to build her team since day one.

“Gemma not only brings vast experience in conveyancing but also a strong belief in developing and nurturing her team. This fits perfectly with Movera’s vision of growing our people alongside our business. We’re excited about the future and the role Gemma will play in it.”