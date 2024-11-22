Pluto appoints Savundra as chief product and technology officer

Pluto has appointed Freddie Savundra as its chief product and technology officer.

Savundra joins Pluto from Meet Parker, which was acquired by Twenty7tec in January 2023.

Floris ten Nijenhuis, founder of Pluto, said: “From the first time I met Freddie, it has been clear that his values align with the company mission, so I’m delighted to bring him on board.

“Working closely with the largest real estate investors in the world means that we need to always ensure we’re building the best technology solutions in the market.

“Freddie has been operating in the sector for years, so he brings a wealth of experience building products for first-time buyers. I’m excited to work closely together over the years to come.”

Upcoming launches

Savundra joins the team as it prepares to launch a new suite of solutions for intermediaries.

Pluto is a start-up that aims to make gradual homeownership schemes more accessible to first-time buyers and institutional real estate investors.

It recently secured pre-seed investment led by Fuel Ventures, Heartfelt Ventures and prominent angel investors.

Its first product, Stairpay, is a platform that bridges the data gap between first-time buyers and shared ownership landlords, helping more people get to 100% ownership.

The company is looking to continue its growth trajectory and develop its platform to address the evolving needs of the mortgage and property market.

Savundra said: “Buying a property is a complex and often frustrating journey, especially for first-time buyers.

“Pluto will tackle some of the biggest pain points in this process and drive meaningful innovation for all parties.

“Leading product and technology for a VC-backed firm like Pluto is an incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to work alongside Floris and the team as we roll out a new suite of solutions in the coming weeks.”