Uinsure appoints Tyler as CTO to boost C-suite

Uinsure has appointed Ross Tyler as its chief technology officer to bolster its c-suite.

Tyler joined the Manchester-based business five years ago.

Martin Schultheiss, group managing director of Uinsure, described Tyler’s promotion as “hugely deserved”.

He said: “Ross is far too humble to shout about his achievements, but his ability to make sense of the complex and transform blue-sky ideas into simple technology is second to none.

“He’s been an instrumental force behind the scenes and a key reason why we’ve been able to deliver [an] exceptional… insurance proposition that is truly unique in our marketplace.

“The insurance market is hugely competitive, and you need a point of difference to stand out.

Sponsored Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“Our technology is our USP, and through Ross’ leadership, we’ll continue to refine this so we’re delivering exceptional customer experiences at every touchpoint.”

In his new role, Tyler will drive Uinsure’s technology strategy, making sure the business continues to deliver cutting-edge and award-winning solutions that redefine customer experiences across the UK.

Tyler said: “Seeing the team grow and mature over the years has been an amazing thing to be a part of, but it still feels like we’re only scratching the surface with regards to what we’re looking to achieve.

“It’s a cliché, but it’s a hugely exciting time to be at Uinsure. 2024 has been massive for us, but the foundations for this growth were laid in the years prior, so it’s not unrealistic to say 2025 will be even stronger – and I’m glad to be part of the team that’s making it all happen.”

In November, the firm announced a partnership with Motability to home insurance policyholders.