Yorkshire BS cuts rates across its range

Myra Butterworth
December 10, 2024
December 10, 2024
Yorkshire Building Society has reduced rates across its range by up to 0.27%.

The discount of up to 0.27% is for borrowers with a 10% deposit or those looking for a deal at 60% loan to value (LTV).

There are also reductions of up to 0.18% across the rest of the range, including on deals up to 95% LTV.

The reductions includes a two-year fix up to 75% LTV at 4.66%, down from 4.84%, for those remortgaging. This comes with a £495 fee, £250 cashback, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

There is also a two-year fix up to 90% LTV at 5.07%, down from 5.34%, for those buying a home. It has a £1,495 fee and free standard valuation.

There is also a two-year fix at 4.44%, down from 4.62%, for those remortgaging up to 75% LTV. It has a £1,495 fee and free standard valuation.

In addition, there is a two-year fix up to 85% LTV at 4.75%, down from 4.84% for those remortgaging, with a £1,495 fee and free standard valuation.

 

£5k Deposit Mortgage

The mutual lender has also reduced the interest rate on its £5k Deposit Mortgage, launched earlier this year and available only to first-time buyers.

It is designed to enable them to purchase a property valued up to £500,000 with just a £5,000 deposit.

It aims to tackle one of the biggest challenges buyers face, which is the ability to save a big-enough deposit.

The product is now available at a rate of 5.74%, down from 5.79%, for a five-year fix.

 

Mortgage incentives

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “It’s great to see Yorkshire Building Society reduce mortgage rates for different fixed terms, which include deals available to remortgage customers and first-time buyers with smaller deposits.

“There will no doubt be borrowers out there looking to refinance as the year [hurtles] to a close, and any deals that carry incentives could help them save on the upfront cost.”

Cheryl Bleasdale, mortgage product manager of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to announce that we’ve [taken] the opportunity presented by falling market rates to refresh the range, ensuring the best possible value for borrowers.

“We’re particularly pleased to include competitively priced packages for those with a smaller deposit, which will benefit first-time buyers looking to step onto the property ladder.

“As a mutual building society established to help people to find a place to call home, we’re committed to doing everything we can to support them.”

Tags:
low deposit
mortgage rates
rate cuts
Yorkshire Building Society