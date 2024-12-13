TSB cuts rates and pulls five-year fixes at 95% LTV; NatWest lowers pricing – round-up

TSB has announced a second wave of mortgage rate cuts this week and withdrawn five-year fixes at higher-loan-to-value (LTV) tiers.

From today, the lender has pulled five-year fixed rates for first-time buyers and homemovers at 90-95% LTV, with products only available up to 90%.

Rate reductions include two-year fixes for first-time buyers and homemovers at 75-85% LTV, which have gone down by 0.05%. Rates now start at 4.54% at 75-80% LTV with a £995 fee, and up to 4.99% at 80-85% LTV with no fee.

It has also reduced five-year fixed remortgage rates up to 75% LTV by 0.15%, now starting at 4.14% with a £995 fee up to 60% LTV, or 4.39% with no fee at 60-75% LTV.

Its five-year fixed residential product transfer rates up to 75% LTV have been cut by 0.1%, as have corresponding additional borrowing product rates.

Five-year fixed product transfer rates now start at 4.14% with a £995 fee up to 60% LTV, and 4.39% at 75% LTV with no fee. The five-year fixed additional borrowing rates are 4.29% up to 60% LTV, and 4.39% at 60-75% LTV. These products have no fee.

This is the second time this week that TSB has adjusted mortgage rates.

Natwest adjusts new business rates

NatWest has trimmed mortgage rates across its new business products with changes of up to 0.04%.

At 60% LTV, a five-year fixed purchase deal with a £995 fee has gone down from 4.15% to 4.12%, while the option with a £1,495 fee has fallen from 4.1% to 4.07%.

With no fee, the equivalent product has a rate of 4.29%, down from 4.33%.

At 75% LTV, the fee-free five-year fixed purchase product with a £995 fee has been cut from 4.26% to 4.23%, and the option with a £1,495 fee has changed from 4.21% to 4.18%. The fee-free deal has changed from 4.42% to 4.38%.

NatWest has also cut five-year fixed remortgage rates at 60% LTV, its shared equity five-year fixes at 60% and 75% LTV and five-year fixed Help to Buy remortgages.

Changes have also been made to its green purchase and remortgage rates, fixed for five years, at 60% and 75% LTV.

Today, the Treasury revealed its stake in NatWest had dropped to 9.99%, as part of the government’s plan to return the bank to private ownership.