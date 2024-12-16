user.first_name
Menu

News

BTL lending predicted to drop 7% as stamp duty hike adds challenge to market

BTL lending predicted to drop 7% as stamp duty hike adds challenge to market
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
December 16, 2024
Updated:
December 16, 2024
Buy-to-let (BTL) purchase lending is forecast to fall by 7% to £9bn in 2025, as conditions for landlords are expected to get more challenging.

UK Finance’s projections for gross mortgage lending showed a modest recovery in landlord purchase mortgages this year, with BTL lending forecast to end on £10bn after a 13% year-on-year rise due to a fall in mortgage rates.

Changes to stamp duty, however, are expected to weigh down on activity in 2025.

Landlords must now pay a 5% stamp duty surcharge on the purchase of investment properties instead of 3% after Chancellor Rachel Reeves hiked the tax in the Autumn Budget with immediate effect. The increase applies to anyone who already owns a property and is purchasing another.

According to UK Finance, the introduction of the higher stamp duty charge will act as a further deterrent to a market that already faces heightened regulatory and taxation challenges.

The trade body said that while the BTL market has continued to adapt to meet these challenges, it still expected the market to contract next year.

Sponsored

How to support young landlords

Sponsored by BM Solutions

Combined gross mortgage lending across all sectors is forecast to end on £235bn this year, 4% higher than the £226bn lent in 2023, with an 11% rise in 2025 to £260bn, according to UK Finance.

Related
View All

News

Bluestone Mortgages updates criteria and application process

Bluestone Mortgages updates criteria and application process

News

Furness BS launches shared ownership mortgages

Furness BS launches shared ownership mortgages

News

Shared ownership code to be trialled with eight housing providers

Shared ownership code to be trialled with eight housing providers

News

Stamp duty change to bring jump in sales in early 2025, Nationwide predicts

Stamp duty change to bring jump in sales in early 2025, Nationwide predicts

View All
Tags:
Buy-to-let
gross mortgage lending
landlords
Stamp Duty surcharge
UK Finance