Former AIG Life CEO joins OneFamily as NED

Phil Willcock, the previous CEO of insurer AIG Life, has joined the board of OneFamily as a non-executive director.

Willcock will become a member of the OneFamily board on 1 January.

He has experience as a chief executive in businesses across the UK, Europe and Asia, as well as extensive experience in the financial services sector.

Willcock led the sale of AIG Life to Aviva, and in June it was announced he would step down from his role as CEO, which he held for nearly six years.

OneFamily is currently on a growth plan, having recently announced plans to expand its Beagle Street insurance brand into the intermediary space. The firm is also working on a modernisation programme, which is expected to complete soon.

Jim Islam, CEO of OneFamily, said: “I look forward to working with Phil, and on behalf of myself and the rest of the team, I’d like to warmly welcome him to the OneFamily Group. This is an exciting period for the organisation, as we continue to make huge strides within the life insurance sector with our Beagle Street brand, and Phil’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable.”

Willcock (pictured) added: “I am delighted to be joining such a purpose-driven and customer-focused mutual, particularly ahead of its launch into the intermediary market. I look forward to working with Jim and the team at this time of growth.”