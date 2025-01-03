Renters’ Rights Bill to return to Parliament this month

The Renters’ Rights Bill will return to Parliament on 14 January for the report stage, allowing MPs to make amendments and add clauses to the proposed law.

Once it passes this stage, the bill will progress to the third reading.

Details of the Renters’ Rights Bill were announced last year, including proposals to extend Awaab’s Law to the private rental sector (PRS), give councils more powers to crack down on rogue landlords and restrict landlords to one rent increase each year to the market rate.

While the bill aims to improve standards in the PRS and give more protection to tenants, industry organisations such as Propertymark and Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) have warned that some measures could lead to landlords exiting the market.

IMLA called for the government to give more acknowledgment to the PRS and its role in providing housing, while Propertymark suggested some proposals may limit tenant choice.