Principality Intermediaries restructures business team

Principality Intermediaries has restructured its business team to “maintain exceptional customer service standards during a period of record-breaking mortgage growth”.

The lender has allocated additional business development manager (BDM) support in the North of England, North Wales, North West England and the Welsh Borders.

Principality has also appointed Calum Strong as its incoming BDM, with the firm adding that there will be more regional appointments in the first half of the year.

Strong was most recently a BDM for Coventry Building Society for around two years, and before that, he was a mortgage consultant at Just Mortgages for just under a year.

Prior to that, he worked as a mortgage adviser for Jigsaw Independent Mortgage Specialists.

Principality was founded in 1860 and is Wales’ largest building society and the sixth-largest building society in the UK.

In its latest results, which are its half-year results for 2024, the lender said its mortgage loan book growth was £600m, and that had brought its mortgage balance to £9.9bn.

Helen Lewis (pictured), national account manager at Principality Intermediaries, said: “In 2025, we’re focused on continuing to provide a stand-out service to our mortgage brokers. We know that speed of service and access to decision-makers will help make that happen, which is why we’ve committed to providing more support.”