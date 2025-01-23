user.first_name
News

Mansfield BS cuts discounted variable deals

Anna Sagar
January 23, 2025
January 23, 2025
Mansfield Building Society has lowered rates for prime discounted variable-rate mortgages by up to 0.6%.

Products between 80% and 90% loan to value (LTV) can secure a variable rate of 5.39%, down from 6%.

Purchase borrowers looking at deals between 90% and 95% LTV can access rates at 5.79%, a drop from 6.4%.

For loans up to 80% LTV, borrowers can secure an initial rate of 5.1% variable, a decrease from 5.65%.

The society’s residential deal for larger loans up to 75% LTV has been lowered from 5.28% to 4.99%.

The mutual said the reductions could lead to significant savings on monthly repayments. Assuming an average loan size of £195,000 at 90% LTV on a 25-year term, borrowers can save £46 per month selecting a discounted rate over a fixed rate equivalent.

Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service

Tom Denman-Molloy, intermediary sales manager at Mansfield Building Society, said: “Our reduced range of discounted-rate mortgage products offer brokers the opportunity to present their clients with more affordable options on a variable rate.

“Alongside these rate reductions, brokers and their clients can still access our accommodating prime criteria, including debt consolidation up to 85% LTV, lending up to age 85 and a common sense, no credit scoring approach.

“This latest move further reinforces our focus on supporting brokers with competitive, client-focused mortgage solutions.”

In November last year, the building society launched a five-year fix for credit repair.

Mansfield Building Society
mortgage rate cut
variable rate