Mortgage brokers feel more optimistic about this year, survey finds

Optimism among mortgage brokers has risen since last year, with a 10% jump to 91% saying they expect business growth in 2025, a survey from a private bank revealed.

According to a poll from Investec Bank,only 8% predicted that business levels would stay the same, down from 16% in 2024.

The lender carried out the survey at its recent mortgage broker event which focussed on those with high-net-worth clients.

Although there were signs of positivity, brokers named securing repeat business as the second-most significant challenge they faced. This rose from third place last year.

The most notable challenge mortgage brokers expected to come across was macro-economic volatility affecting the market, while the third most-cited concern was the impact of income regulation and legislation.

As for their clients, mortgage brokers said their high-net-worth clients could face difficulties when trying to use a diverse range of income such as investment returns or bonuses in their affordability calculations.

This was followed by the speed of financing and securing a sufficiently high loan to value (LTV) ratio.

Peter Izard, head of intermediary business development at Investec Bank, said: “The insights shared by brokers at this event are invaluable. High-net-worth individuals often have complex financial situations that require tailored solutions and exceptional service. We recognise that traditional income-based assessments may not capture the full spectrum of a client’s financial standing.

“It’s because of this that we focus on providing bespoke mortgage offerings that reflect the diverse asset bases of our clients, coupled with an out of the ordinary level of personal service.”

He added: “It’s encouraging to see strong expectations of business growth among mortgage brokers, indicating a robust belief in the resilience of the mortgage market. However, the data reveals that many brokers remain concerned about macro-economic headwinds. Additionally, an increasing number of brokers are worried about securing new business as they move through 2025.

“We’re dedicated to supporting our clients throughout investment cycles with exceptional levels of service. Brokers play a pivotal role in navigating the complexities of high-net-worth lending, and our aim is to equip them with the products and services they need to meet their clients’ evolving needs and successfully grow their business.”