Virgin Money adds products and tweaks rates; TSB brings back FTB deal and changes rates – round-up

Virgin Money will bring out Fix and Switch remortgage, green purchase and Retrofit Boost products and change purchase and product transfer rates.

Virgin Money said the products will be launched on 30 January and include a duo of Fix and Switch remortgage deals at 4.89% at 75% loan to value (LTV) and 5.24% at 85% LTV. These come with free valuation and free legals.

The company is also adding green purchase deals on two- and five-year terms with free valuations and £200 cashback. This includes two- and five-year fixed rates at 75%, 85% and 90% LTV, with pricing beginning from 4.88% and 4.59% respectively.

On the Retrofit Boost side, Virgin Money has brought out a five-year fixed rate with a £995 fee and £5,000 cashback at 75% and 85% LTV, priced at 4.97% and 5.04%.

There is also a £10,000 cashback option at 5.49% at 75% LTV and 5.56% at 85% LTV.

The lender is adding Retrofit Boost deals on five-year terms with £5,000 and £10,000 cashback options.

At 75% LTV, the deal will be 4.97% with £5,000 cashback and 5.49% with £10,000 cashback. Going up to 85% LTV, the £5,000 cashback option is 5.04%, while it is 5.56% with £10,000 cashback.

Virgin Money is also adding a buy-to-let (BTL) Retrofit Boost with a £1,995 fee and £5,000 cashback at 75% LTV at 5.07%.

The lender is also changing the rates in its purchase range at 8pm today. This includes lowering select 80% LTV exclusive fixed rates by up to 0.07%, while select 90% LTV fixed rates will be rising by up to 0.06%.

Select shared ownership fixed rates will rise by up to 0.1%, while its Own New two-year fixed rates at 90% LTV will go up by 0.04%.

Green fixed rates with a £995 fee now come with a free valuation and £200 cashback.

Within its product transfer range, select 75% LTV rates will be reduced by up to 0.09%.

Virgin Money lowered variable rates last week.

TSB brings back FTB deal and lowers rates

TSB is bringing back its two-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover deal at 90-95% LTV, and the firm is also lowering select residential and BTL rates.

The lender is lowering two-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover deals up to 75% LTV and 80-85% LTV by up to 0.1%.

Within its BTL range, two-year fixed house purchase rates will fall by around 0.1% and two-year fixed remortgage deals up to 75% LTV will also fall.