Virgin Money adds products and tweaks rates; TSB brings back FTB deal and changes rates – round-up

Virgin Money said the products will be launched on 30 January and include a duo of Fix and Switch remortgage deals at 4.89% at 75% loan to value (LTV) and 5.24% at 85% LTV. These come with free valuation and free legals.
The company is also adding green purchase deals on two- and five-year terms with free valuations and £200 cashback. This includes two- and five-year fixed rates at 75%, 85% and 90% LTV, with pricing beginning from 4.88% and 4.59% respectively.
On the Retrofit Boost side, Virgin Money has brought out a five-year fixed rate with a £995 fee and £5,000 cashback at 75% and 85% LTV, priced at 4.97% and 5.04%.
There is also a £10,000 cashback option at 5.49% at 75% LTV and 5.56% at 85% LTV.
The lender is adding Retrofit Boost deals on five-year terms with £5,000 and £10,000 cashback options.
At 75% LTV, the deal will be 4.97% with £5,000 cashback and 5.49% with £10,000 cashback. Going up to 85% LTV, the £5,000 cashback option is 5.04%, while it is 5.56% with £10,000 cashback.
Virgin Money is also adding a buy-to-let (BTL) Retrofit Boost with a £1,995 fee and £5,000 cashback at 75% LTV at 5.07%.
The lender is also changing the rates in its purchase range at 8pm today. This includes lowering select 80% LTV exclusive fixed rates by up to 0.07%, while select 90% LTV fixed rates will be rising by up to 0.06%.
Select shared ownership fixed rates will rise by up to 0.1%, while its Own New two-year fixed rates at 90% LTV will go up by 0.04%.
Green fixed rates with a £995 fee now come with a free valuation and £200 cashback.
Within its product transfer range, select 75% LTV rates will be reduced by up to 0.09%.
Virgin Money lowered variable rates last week.
TSB brings back FTB deal and lowers rates
TSB is bringing back its two-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover deal at 90-95% LTV, and the firm is also lowering select residential and BTL rates.
The lender is lowering two-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover deals up to 75% LTV and 80-85% LTV by up to 0.1%.
Within its BTL range, two-year fixed house purchase rates will fall by around 0.1% and two-year fixed remortgage deals up to 75% LTV will also fall.