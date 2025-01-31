All the winners of the British Later Life Lending Awards 2025

Attendees of the event were treated to the comedic performance of Emmanual Sonubi and the musical feats of Fully Funktional.
The charity for the evening was the Stroke Association, with almost £2,000 raised so far.
Congratulations to all the finalists and worthy winners.
Best Later Life Adviser – 5 or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva
Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service
Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Later Life Retirement Planning
Best Later Life Adviser – 6 to 19 advisers sponsored by Just
Equity Release Associates
Best Later Life Adviser – 20+ advisers sponsored by Royal London Equity Release
Equity Release Supermarket
Best Individual Later Life Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement
Andrew Teeman, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Best Distributor for Adviser Support sponsored by Mortgage Solutions
Advise Wise
Best Surveyor sponsored by Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum
Countrywide Surveying Services
Best Legal firm sponsored by Specialist Lending Solutions
Equilaw
Best Newcomer sponsored by Equity Release Council
Megan Williams, Royal London Equity Release
Best Business Development Manager
John Macdonald, Aviva
Best Underwriter sponsored by Adlington Law
Matthew Evans, LiveMore Mortgages
Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training and Development sponsored by Later Life Retirement Planning
Aviva
Best Retirement Interest-Only or Retirement Mortgage Provider sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau
LiveMore Mortgages
Best Lifetime Mortgage Provider sponsored by Phoebus
More2life
Outstanding Contribution
Gemma Pendlebury, Konex