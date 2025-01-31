user.first_name
Menu

News

All the winners of the British Later Life Lending Awards 2025

All the winners of the British Later Life Lending Awards 2025
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
January 31, 2025
Updated:
January 31, 2025
The winners of the rebranded British Later Life Lending Awards 2025 were revealed in a ceremony at Hilton Bankside in London.

Attendees of the event were treated to the comedic performance of Emmanual Sonubi and the musical feats of Fully Funktional.

The charity for the evening was the Stroke Association, with almost £2,000 raised so far.

Congratulations to all the finalists and worthy winners.

 

Best Later Life Adviser – 5 or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva 

Sponsored

Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Later Life Retirement Planning

 

Best Later Life Adviser – 6 to 19 advisers sponsored by Just

Equity Release Associates

 

Best Later Life Adviser – 20+ advisers sponsored by Royal London Equity Release

Equity Release Supermarket

 

Best Individual Later Life Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement

Andrew Teeman, Mortgage Advice Bureau

 

Best Distributor for Adviser Support sponsored by Mortgage Solutions

Advise Wise

 

Best Surveyor sponsored by Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum

Countrywide Surveying Services

 

Best Legal firm sponsored by Specialist Lending Solutions

Equilaw

 

Best Newcomer sponsored by Equity Release Council

Megan Williams, Royal London Equity Release

 

Best Business Development Manager 

John Macdonald, Aviva

 

Best Underwriter sponsored by Adlington Law

Matthew Evans, LiveMore Mortgages

 

Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training and Development sponsored by Later Life Retirement Planning

Aviva

 

Best Retirement Interest-Only or Retirement Mortgage Provider sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau

LiveMore Mortgages

 

Best Lifetime Mortgage Provider sponsored by Phoebus

More2life

 

Outstanding Contribution 

Gemma Pendlebury, Konex

Related
View All

News

a desk to denote editor’s picks for the week

Editor’s picks for the week – 31/01/2025

News

a person with folded hands to denote vulnerability

LLLE2025: Vulnerability is about circumstances, not age

News

The Later Life Lending Awards 2025

The Later Life Lending Awards 2025 in pictures

News

neon sign saying 'top 10' to denote the most read mortgage broker stories

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/01/2025

View All
Tags:
later-life lending
nominee
The British Later Life Lending Awards 2025
winner