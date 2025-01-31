All the winners of the British Later Life Lending Awards 2025

The winners of the rebranded British Later Life Lending Awards 2025 were revealed in a ceremony at Hilton Bankside in London.

Attendees of the event were treated to the comedic performance of Emmanual Sonubi and the musical feats of Fully Funktional.

The charity for the evening was the Stroke Association, with almost £2,000 raised so far.

Congratulations to all the finalists and worthy winners.

Best Later Life Adviser – 5 or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva

Best Later Life Adviser – 5 or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva

Later Life Retirement Planning

Best Later Life Adviser – 6 to 19 advisers sponsored by Just

Equity Release Associates

Best Later Life Adviser – 20+ advisers sponsored by Royal London Equity Release

Equity Release Supermarket

Best Individual Later Life Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement

Andrew Teeman, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Best Distributor for Adviser Support sponsored by Mortgage Solutions

Advise Wise

Best Surveyor sponsored by Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum

Countrywide Surveying Services

Best Legal firm sponsored by Specialist Lending Solutions

Equilaw

Best Newcomer sponsored by Equity Release Council

Megan Williams, Royal London Equity Release

Best Business Development Manager

John Macdonald, Aviva

Best Underwriter sponsored by Adlington Law

Matthew Evans, LiveMore Mortgages

Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training and Development sponsored by Later Life Retirement Planning

Aviva

Best Retirement Interest-Only or Retirement Mortgage Provider sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau

LiveMore Mortgages

Best Lifetime Mortgage Provider sponsored by Phoebus

More2life

Outstanding Contribution

Gemma Pendlebury, Konex