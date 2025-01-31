Halifax makes key criteria change; Darlington BS widens Skilled Worker visa criteria – round-up

Halifax has made criteria changes to its non-UK national policy as well as its gifted deposit and concessionary purchase policy.

The lender will now consider non-UK national applications up to 95% loan to value (LTV), where a customer, or a customer on a joint application, has the permanent right to reside or proof of more than five years’ residency.

The firm said the simplification would “make it easier” for brokers and “support more customers”.

On the gifted deposit side, the lender will accept a gifted deposit from an applicant’s partner or ex-partner who is not living in the property.

Halifax will also permit a concessionary purchase at a discounted price when the seller is the applicant’s partner or ex-partner who will not be living at the property.

The above criteria changes came into effect on 29 January.

Sponsored Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

The criteria changes come after the lender brought out a new combined product transfer and further advance process to simplify the broker journey earlier this week.

Darlington BS makes Skilled Worker visa criteria change

Darlington Building Society will make a criteria change to its Skilled Worker visa policy to make it easier for borrowers to access high-LTV deals.

From 3 February, the lender will remove the restriction on the minimum time remaining on visas for applicants looking at 90% LTV deals. Previously, borrowers would have needed at least two years remaining to secure such a deal.

Applicants for 95% LTV deals will also not have a minimum income threshold, which was previously £60,000 for sole income or £90,000 for joint income.

The minimum two-year threshold will stay in place for 95% LTV deals, but the criteria change for minimum income will widen access to “skilled workers with more varied income levels”.

The lender said the criteria change around minimum time, along with the credit assessment, made this a “uniquely inclusive and tailored solution” for borrowers.

Christopher Blewitt, head of mortgage distribution at Darlington Building Society, commented: “The requirements of skilled workers on visa arrangements are constantly changing, with an increasing demand for more flexible and customised criteria to support them in achieving their homeownership aspirations.

“This is why Darlington Building Society is enhancing our Skilled Worker visa mortgage offering by removing the minimum visa time requirement for 90% LTV cases and eliminating the minimum income threshold for 95% LTV mortgages.”

He continued: “We want to ensure that skilled workers have the opportunity to access the mortgage products they need, regardless of the complexities associated with their visa status. By providing more inclusive options, we aim to help this group secure their first homes or move into properties that better suit their needs.

“For brokers working with skilled worker clients, we are here to support you with products and criteria that offer flexibility and opportunity. Please get in touch to see how Darlington Building Society can help you meet the needs of your clients and grow your business in this space.”