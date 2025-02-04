Pexa hires Foster and Davies to UK senior team

Digital property exchange firm Pexa has appointed two members to its UK senior leadership team to support the roll-out of its proposition this year.

Pexa has hired James Foster as director of lender sales and Paul Davies as head of conveyancer relationships.

Foster has 14 years of experience and joins from Gartner, where he worked for five years, most recently as a client executive. In this role, he delivered guidance and tools to large enterprises to aid with their decision-making.

He was also the head of direct sales at mortgage fintech Mortgage Brain for two-and-a-half years, and before that, he worked at Nationwide for six-and-a-half years, with his most recent role being senior branch manager. He was also a business development manager (BDM) at Nationwide for almost two years.

At Pexa, Foster will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with key lender partners to help them transition to the firm’s Pexa proposition and, later, its sale and purchase offering.

Davies brings more than 25 years of experience in the property and mortgage sectors to the role. He was most recently at Teal Legal as a strategic board adviser, and before that, he worked at LMS for nearly a decade, with his last role being the director of business development.

Davies also did some contract work for Pexa.

In his new role, his remit will include collaborating with conveyancers as they integrate the Pexa platform.

Foster and Davies will officially join Pexa in March.

Pexa building on progress

These appointments come after Pexa announced it had processed £100m in UK remortgage transactions through its platform.

Joe Pepper, UK CEO of Pexa, said: “As we look to build on the significant progress and momentum we built last year, 2025 is set to be a pivotal year for Pexa. We are strengthening our senior team to match our growth ambitions and to ensure that we can deliver at scale and pace for our customers in the best way for them.

“Both Paul and James are formidable hires who will be absolutely critical to achieving our goals. I’m delighted to welcome them.”

Foster added: “Throughout my career to date, I have seen the true power of digital transformation across the whole financial services spectrum. I have first-hand experience of just how valuable it is, and helping clients navigate it is a huge passion of mine.

“Pexa is at the forefront of this innovation in the property market and there’s no denying the vital role it can play in making lenders’ lives easier, so joining the team was an offer I couldn’t refuse. I’m excited to get started and see what 2025 holds.”

Davies said: “My career has been entirely dedicated to the property sector and developing ways to improve the home buying and remortgaging process. Ultimately, we can only deliver that vision if we drive efficiencies for conveyancers – they are so burdened with heavy workloads.

“Driving innovation in the infrastructure that supports them is vital, and I am passionate about creating partnerships with them that [help] do just that. I know that my passion aligns with Pexa’s vision, so it was the perfect fit for me.”