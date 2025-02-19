user.first_name
ModaMortgages added to Iress’ Xplan Mortgage and Trigold

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
February 19, 2025
Updated:
February 19, 2025
Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender ModaMortgages has gone live on the Iress Xplan Mortgage and Trigold sourcing platforms.

This brings the number of BTL lenders available on Iress’ mortgage sourcing platforms up to a total of 83. 

ModaMortgages’ products are only available through mortgage intermediaries and have options for landlords with small or large portfolios, individual and limited company borrowers as well as first-time buyers and first-time landlords. 

The lender also has products for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) properties. 

Louise Sarby, head of providers and lenders at Iress, said: “There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to buy-to-let, so adding ModaMortgages to our already extensive range of specialist lenders is great news for brokers looking to meet clients’ individual needs. 

“ModaMortgages’ vision aligns well with our own, and we’re pleased to be able to distribute their products nationwide through our market-leading mortgage sourcing software.” 

Darrell Walker, director of sales and distribution at ModaMortgages, added: “As the home of smarter, faster, and simpler buy-to-let borrowing, it’s essential that brokers can view our products as quickly and easily as possible. Iress’ innovative software systems give them the ability to do just that.” 

ModaMortgages, a subsidiary of digital challenger bank Chetwood Financial, launched to market at the start of this year. 

Tags:
Buy-to-let
Chetwood Financial
Iress
ModaMortgages

