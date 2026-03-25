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Poll: Brokers, do you feel you are managing the current market disruption better?

Poll: Brokers, do you feel you are managing the current market disruption better?
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 25, 2026
Updated:
March 25, 2026
The mortgage and housing sectors have gone through a number of market-shifting events in recent years.

Having overcome the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis induced by the Ukraine invasion and the mini Budget, the current Middle East conflict is yet another event for industry professionals to manage and guide their clients and customers through.

Since then, lenders have committed to being more open to lessen the impact of sudden changes, and brokers have become more informed about how geopolitical events can impact their business.

With this in mind, there may be some practices and procedures brokers have learned to see them through an upheaval in the market.

This month, Mortgage Solutions is asking: Do you feel more capable of dealing with market disruptions?

 

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mortgage advice
mortgage market
mortgage rate changes
mortgage sector

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