Nearly four in five homeowners will have to pay stamp duty from April with £1.1bn extra receipts expected

Around 83% of homeowners will have to pay stamp duty from April onwards, a jump from around 49% currently, figures show.

According to analysis from Zoopla, only 17% of homeowners will pay no stamp duty on purchases below £125,000.

Zoopla explained that around 49% of homeowner purchases over £250,000 will pay an extra £2,500 in stamp duty from April.

The third buying properties between £125,000 and £250,000 will pay 2% on the purchase price up to a maximum of £2,500.

Overall, this will generate an additional £900m in stamp duty.

The North West will see the largest percentage uplift in sales paying stamp duty, with a 67% increase, followed by the East Midlands at 55% and Northern Ireland at 50%.

Sponsored How the housing landscape is set to shift Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

London has the smallest percentage uplift at 8%, with the South East reporting a 20% uplift and Eastern England estimating a 21% uplift.

Region Percentage of sales paying stamp duty today Percentage of sales paying stamp duty from April 2025 Percentage uplift in sales paying stamp duty North East 7% 40% 33% Yorkshire and the Humber 8% 56% 47% Northern Ireland 10% 59% 50% North West 16% 83% 67% West Midlands 20% 61% 41% East Midlands 29% 84% 55% South West 49% 90% 41% Eastern England 73% 95% 21% South East 75% 95% 20% London 89% 97% 8% England and NI 49% 83% 34%

First-time buyer impact pronounced in London and South East

Zoopla research shows that, currently, 21% of first-time buyer sales pay stamp duty, and this is expected to increase to 42% post-April 2025.

The firm said this would hit London and South East buyers in the £300,000-625,000 range the hardest, with costs of up to £15,000 per purchase.

Buying at £350,000 will cost £2,500 per purchase, up from nothing today. Buying a £500,000 home will cost £10,000 in stamp duty, up from £3,750 currently, and buying at £550,000 will mean a jump from £6,250 to £15,000.

Region Percentage of FTBs paying stamp duty today FTBs paying stamp duty from April 2025 Percentage uplift North East 0% 2% 1% Yorkshire and the Humber 1% 3% 3% Northern Ireland 1% 5% 3% North West 1% 5% 4% West Midlands 1% 7% 6% East Midlands 1% 9% 8% South West 3% 20% 17% Eastern England 16% 50% 34% South East 17% 51% 34% London 49% 79% 30% England and NI 21% 42% 21%

Eastern England will see the largest uplift, at 34%, along with the South East. London will experience a 30% uplift.

The North East is only expected to rise by around 1%, while Yorkshire and the Humber and Northern Ireland are expected to see a 3% uplift.

The report added that 58% of first-time buyer sales will be stamp duty-free, as they only have to pay stamp duty on purchases over £300,000, which would help “those buying in areas with lower house prices”.

Zoopla estimates this will generate an additional £200m in stamp duty.

Stamp duty changes could lower buying power and market activity in some areas

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said stamp duty has “become a big source of tax revenue”, approaching £10bn per year for the government.

He continued: “The reduction in tax reliefs from April will see more homebuyers paying stamp duty. Existing homeowners will pay up to £2,500 more for each purchase across a large number of sales.

“The average seller has made £60,000 in capital gains, so there is flexibility to absorb this cost, but buyers will expect to factor this extra cost into what they offer.”

He continued: “It’s positive that most first-time buyers will still pay no stamp duty from April, but these changes hit those buying over £300,000 in Southern England the most, where buying costs are already high. This will reduce buying power and market activity at a local level.

“Stamp duty is a big tax on homemovers in Southern England, where affordability problems are already a major challenge. The case for reforming stamp duty remains, but the question is where to replace the multi-billion in annual tax revenues.”

Research from Skipton earlier today showed that the proportion of local authority areas across Great Britain where the average first-time buyer properties will fall in the scope of stamp duty will go from 8.4% in the prior quarter to around 32% post-change.