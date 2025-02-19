user.first_name
Menu

News

Nearly four in five homeowners will have to pay stamp duty from April with £1.1bn extra receipts expected

Nearly four in five homeowners will have to pay stamp duty from April with £1.1bn extra receipts expected
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
February 19, 2025
Updated:
February 19, 2025
Around 83% of homeowners will have to pay stamp duty from April onwards, a jump from around 49% currently, figures show.

According to analysis from Zoopla, only 17% of homeowners will pay no stamp duty on purchases below £125,000.

Zoopla explained that around 49% of homeowner purchases over £250,000 will pay an extra £2,500 in stamp duty from April.

The third buying properties between £125,000 and £250,000 will pay 2% on the purchase price up to a maximum of £2,500.

Overall, this will generate an additional £900m in stamp duty.

The North West will see the largest percentage uplift in sales paying stamp duty, with a 67% increase, followed by the East Midlands at 55% and Northern Ireland at 50%.

Sponsored

How the housing landscape is set to shift

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

London has the smallest percentage uplift at 8%, with the South East reporting a 20% uplift and Eastern England estimating a 21% uplift.

Region Percentage of sales paying stamp duty today Percentage of sales paying stamp duty from April 2025 Percentage uplift in sales paying stamp duty
North East 7% 40% 33%
Yorkshire and the Humber 8% 56% 47%
Northern Ireland 10% 59% 50%
North West 16% 83% 67%
West Midlands 20% 61% 41%
East Midlands 29% 84% 55%
South West 49% 90% 41%
Eastern England 73% 95% 21%
South East 75% 95% 20%
London 89% 97% 8%
England and NI 49% 83% 34%

 

First-time buyer impact pronounced in London and South East

Zoopla research shows that, currently, 21% of first-time buyer sales pay stamp duty, and this is expected to increase to 42% post-April 2025.

The firm said this would hit London and South East buyers in the £300,000-625,000 range the hardest, with costs of up to £15,000 per purchase.

Buying at £350,000 will cost £2,500 per purchase, up from nothing today. Buying a £500,000 home will cost £10,000 in stamp duty, up from £3,750 currently, and buying at £550,000 will mean a jump from £6,250 to £15,000.

Region Percentage of FTBs paying stamp duty today FTBs paying stamp duty from April 2025 Percentage uplift
North East 0% 2% 1%
Yorkshire and the Humber 1% 3% 3%
Northern Ireland 1% 5% 3%
North West 1% 5% 4%
West Midlands 1% 7% 6%
East Midlands 1% 9% 8%
South West 3% 20% 17%
Eastern England 16% 50% 34%
South East 17% 51% 34%
London 49% 79% 30%
England and NI 21% 42% 21%

 

Eastern England will see the largest uplift, at 34%, along with the South East. London will experience a 30% uplift.

The North East is only expected to rise by around 1%, while Yorkshire and the Humber and Northern Ireland are expected to see a 3% uplift.

The report added that 58% of first-time buyer sales will be stamp duty-free, as they only have to pay stamp duty on purchases over £300,000, which would help “those buying in areas with lower house prices”.

Zoopla estimates this will generate an additional £200m in stamp duty.

 

Stamp duty changes could lower buying power and market activity in some areas

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said stamp duty has “become a big source of tax revenue”, approaching £10bn per year for the government.

He continued: “The reduction in tax reliefs from April will see more homebuyers paying stamp duty. Existing homeowners will pay up to £2,500 more for each purchase across a large number of sales.

“The average seller has made £60,000 in capital gains, so there is flexibility to absorb this cost, but buyers will expect to factor this extra cost into what they offer.”

He continued: “It’s positive that most first-time buyers will still pay no stamp duty from April, but these changes hit those buying over £300,000 in Southern England the most, where buying costs are already high. This will reduce buying power and market activity at a local level.

“Stamp duty is a big tax on homemovers in Southern England, where affordability problems are already a major challenge. The case for reforming stamp duty remains, but the question is where to replace the multi-billion in annual tax revenues.”

Research from Skipton earlier today showed that the proportion of local authority areas across Great Britain where the average first-time buyer properties will fall in the scope of stamp duty will go from 8.4% in the prior quarter to around 32% post-change.

Related
View All

News

Offa opens BTL finance range to FTBs; Hinckley & Rugby BS launches visa BTL mortgage range – round-up

Offa opens BTL finance range to FTBs; Hinckley & Rugby BS launches visa BTL mortgage range – round-up

News

ModaMortgages added to Iress’ Xplan Mortgage and Trigold

ModaMortgages added to Iress’ Xplan Mortgage and Trigold

News

Atom Bank trims near prime mortgage rates

Atom Bank trims near prime mortgage rates

News

Brokers note rise in FTB activity but say more mortgage flexibility needed

Brokers note rise in FTB activity but say more mortgage flexibility is needed

View All
Tags:
first-time buyer
Stamp Duty
Zoopla

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/