MortgagX adds ‘AI employees’ to CRM platform to assist brokers

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered advisory platform MortgagX has introduced ‘AI employees’ to the system to act as assistants to mortgage advisers.

The new feature on the app-based client relationship management (CRM) platform, which was created by mortgage adviser and accountant Ifthikar Mohamed (pictured, middle), has been designed to increase efficiency for brokers by automating manual and administrative tasks.

The firm said it could “completely revolutionise the mortgage process” by giving advisers more time to focus on clients.

It is powered by agentic AI, which uses patterns to learn, make decisions and take actions with minimal human guidance.

The ‘AI employees’ have been developed to be able to screen clients, carry out fact-finds, source products, manage documents and do compliance checks.

The firm said by taking on “mundane, time-intensive tasks”, brokers could focus on improving client services and their reputation and potentially increase their earnings.

This will be done by assessing financial documents in real time, sending clients updates on the mortgage journey, verifying client identities and data gathering.

It can connect to insurance provider platforms, HMRC, Companies House and property portals.

The ‘AI employees’ will also make sure the advice process complies with regulatory requirements.

This will sit alongside MortgagX’s AI Mortgage Assistant (AMI), which was created to respond to client enquiries instantly.

The platform launched last year after three years in development, with input from advisers at Mohamed’s firm WIS Mortgages and compliance guidance from PMS Mortgage Club.