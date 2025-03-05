Nivo launches AI ‘broker concierge service’ for specialist lenders

Fintech and instant messaging platform, Nivo, has launched a ‘Broker Concierge’ feature to help specialist lenders manage broker interactions.

The digital assistant, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), will work over email 24 hours a day and manage broker-facing tasks instantly. This includes responding to enquiries, gathering and checking documents, structuring cases and ensuring underwriters receive fully packaged cases.

Nivo said most lenders still relied on email, PDFs, and spreadsheets to manage broker interactions, which resulted in slower back and forths, teams chasing missing details, rekeying data and correcting errors.

It said the Broker Concierge feature would eliminate these practices and mean everything is handled automatically without lenders needing to change their forms, systems or processes.

It will also act as a round-the-clock assistant to brokers, giving them immediate answers and clear instructions without needing to log into separate portals.

The feature was developed using insights from Nivo’s streamlining of loan origination for more than 100 financial institutions. It has been based on specialist lending workflows and integrates with Nivo’s identity verification, e-signing, and Open Banking tools.

Matthew Elliott, co-founder of Nivo, said: “We’ve always been laser-focused on streamlining communication across lenders, brokers, and borrowers, and AI takes this to another level.

“Every lender we’ve ever worked with is still hiring people to do manual admin jobs; Broker Concierge changes that. It’s such an exhilarating time; we feel uniquely positioned to bring this to market because it fits seamlessly with our existing platform and the brands we work with, unlocking a whole new level of productivity.”