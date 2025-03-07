user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/03/2025

Anna Sagar
March 7, 2025
March 7, 2025
The news that the government is going ahead with plans to reform leasehold to end the “feudal” system and make commonhold the default tenure topped our most read stories this week.

Alexander Hall’s results showing a £1.1m profit, our exclusive revealing Skipton Building Society’s Track Record mortgage has garnered £111m in completions since it launched, and UK Finance and Bank of England mortgage market insights also proved popular with readers.

 

Govt to end ‘feudal’ leasehold system and make commonhold ‘default tenure’

Alexander Hall’s profit jumps 74% to £1.1m as MD Merrett completes operational review

Exclusive: Skipton’s Track Record has seen around £111m in completions since launch

The BoE isn’t pessimistic about rising inflation so advisers shouldn’t be either – Murphy

Gross mortgage lending stays flat in January as more borrowers remortgage – BoE

Halifax cuts select fixed rates and ups First Homes max loan to £1m

Mortgage market in 2024 beat expectations with rise in FTBs and homemovers, UK Finance says

LiveMore appoints Paul Lewis to mortgage sales director role

IWD2025: Women should share their stories to inspire more into leadership roles – Norman

PRA to consult on increasing leverage ratio threshold to give smaller banks ‘space to grow’

