Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/03/2025

Alexander Hall’s results showing a £1.1m profit, our exclusive revealing Skipton Building Society’s Track Record mortgage has garnered £111m in completions since it launched, and UK Finance and Bank of England mortgage market insights also proved popular with readers.
Govt to end ‘feudal’ leasehold system and make commonhold ‘default tenure’
Alexander Hall’s profit jumps 74% to £1.1m as MD Merrett completes operational reviewSponsored
Introducing Lloyds Living
Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Exclusive: Skipton’s Track Record has seen around £111m in completions since launch
The BoE isn’t pessimistic about rising inflation so advisers shouldn’t be either – Murphy
Gross mortgage lending stays flat in January as more borrowers remortgage – BoE
Halifax cuts select fixed rates and ups First Homes max loan to £1m
Mortgage market in 2024 beat expectations with rise in FTBs and homemovers, UK Finance says
LiveMore appoints Paul Lewis to mortgage sales director role
IWD2025: Women should share their stories to inspire more into leadership roles – Norman
PRA to consult on increasing leverage ratio threshold to give smaller banks ‘space to grow’