Mortgage product availability breaches 25,000 for first time, says Twenty7tec

The number of mortgage products available on the UK market has reached a record high of more than 25,000, a financial tech platform has found.

According to Twenty7tec, at the end of February, there were 25,090 deals on the market – the first time this has breached the 25,000 barrier.

This was 2.33% higher than the month before.

The firm also recorded a high in products at the 90% and 95% loan-to-value (LTV) brackets, with a total of 1,806 deals available.

Nathan Reilly (pictured), director at Twenty7tec, said: “We’ve seen a greater level of activity from first-time buyers in the market in February 2025, helped no doubt by the new record number of products available in the 90%+ loan-to-value ranges.

“For years, we saw the peak of March 2020, pre-lockdown, where the market had set a record of 20,176 products available and thought it might prove hard to surpass. It took until March 2024 to better that figure, and the market has only continued to flourish since then.”

He added: “In fact, every month has beaten the year prior’s equivalent month for the past 19 months. That’s quite a bull run for the market.

“Of course, as the volume of products increases, we need to balance that with making applications as easy as possible so that advisers can spend their time on the activities [that] most benefit their customers.”