user.first_name
Menu

News

More than a third of people expect interest rates to rise – BoE

More than a third of people expect interest rates to rise – BoE
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 14, 2025
Updated:
March 14, 2025
Some 34% of people believe interest rates will increase in the next year, a survey conducted by the Bank of England (BoE) found.

The central bank’s Attitude Survey found this was marginally higher than the 33% who said the same at the time of the last poll in November. 

Some 23% expect interest rates to stay the same, a slight change from 22% previously, while the proportion of people who think they will decline in a year’s time shrank from 34% to 29%. 

When asked what would be best for the economy, just 11% said higher interest rates, unchanged since the November survey. The share of people who said lower interest rates would benefit the economy dropped from 41% to 38%, and a quarter said they should stay where they are, down from 27% previously. 

A slightly larger share of people felt higher interest rates would benefit them personally, rising from 24% in November to 26% in the recent survey. Some 31% wanted interest rates to fall, down from a third the last time the question was asked. 

Fewer people noted a rise in interest rates on things like mortgages, bank loans and savings over the last 12 months, with 41% noting an increase. This was down from 45% in November. 

Sponsored

Shaping the mortgage market around today’s first-time buyer

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Some 28% felt that interest rates had fallen, up from a quarter previously. 

 

Misapprehension of interest rates and inflation

When asked what the current inflation rate was, respondents gave a median answer of 4.9% up from 4.8% in November. 

The inflation rate in January was recorded at 3%. 

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “People tend to overestimate how high inflation is and underestimate how low interest rates are on savings and borrowing.

“It’s not a huge shock; they have busy lives and keeping on top of these things isn’t a huge priority. However, if you’re too far off, you could be in for a nasty surprise.” 

Coles said people were aware that inflation had fallen, but did not know how far.

She added: “Meanwhile, when asked to estimate what’s happening with savings and mortgage rates, they assume rates have risen – when, in reality, they have actually fallen a little.” 

For the year ahead, the median expectation for the inflation rate was 3.4%, up from a prediction of 3% in November. 

For the 12 months after that, respondents said inflation would be at 3.2%, up from the previous forecast of 2.8%. 

Some 71% of people said the UK economy would be weaker if prices rose faster, compared to 4% who said it would strengthen. 

Coles said this misconception of inflation could pose a risk to people’s finances, saying savers might not realise they could shop around and get a better interest rate and if they expect rates to rise in the future, they could leave money in an easy-access account. 

She added: “If they have a mortgage, meanwhile, they may not appreciate how rates have been falling. Between February last year and this year, the average two-year fixed rate mortgage deal has fallen from 5.63% to 5.52%.

“Those with a remortgage looming could end up rolling onto a standard variable rate if they assume fixed rates are still back at the levels we saw a year ago, and stick their head in the sand. This will hit those with the biggest loans the hardest.” 

Related
View All

News

The Mortgage Works cuts new business BTL rates

The Mortgage Works cuts new business BTL rates

Green

Scottish Green Home Finance Summit 2025

The Scottish Green Home Finance Summit 2025 in pictures

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/03/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/03/2025

News

The Cambridge removes application fees from all mortgage deals

The Cambridge removes application fees from all mortgage deals and ups max BTL loan

View All
Tags:
average interest rates
Bank of England (BoE)
inflation rate
personal finance
UK economy