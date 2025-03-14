The Mortgage Works cuts new business BTL rates

The Mortgage Works (TMW) has reduced new business buy-to-let (BTL) rates by up to 0.3%, with rates starting from 3.24%.

The lender’s two-year fixed purchase and remortgage rate at 65% loan to value (LTV) has been cut by up to 0.15% to 3.24%. The deal has a 3% fee.

TMW’s two-year fixed remortgage-only rate at 65% LTV has been reduced by up to 0.2% to 3.54%. It also has a 3% fee.

The firm’s fee-free two-year fixed remortgage-only rate at 65% LTV has been lowered by up to 0.3% to 4.84%.

Joe Avarne, senior manager at TMW, said: “With rates starting from 3.24%, these latest reductions from TMW will help widen market access for buy-to-let investors.”

TMW last lowered switcher rates by around 0.35% at the end of last month.