user.first_name
Menu

News

The Mortgage Works cuts new business BTL rates

The Mortgage Works cuts new business BTL rates
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
March 14, 2025
Updated:
March 14, 2025
The Mortgage Works (TMW) has reduced new business buy-to-let (BTL) rates by up to 0.3%, with rates starting from 3.24%.

The lender’s two-year fixed purchase and remortgage rate at 65% loan to value (LTV) has been cut by up to 0.15% to 3.24%. The deal has a 3% fee.

TMW’s two-year fixed remortgage-only rate at 65% LTV has been reduced by up to 0.2% to 3.54%. It also has a 3% fee.

The firm’s fee-free two-year fixed remortgage-only rate at 65% LTV has been lowered by up to 0.3% to 4.84%.

Joe Avarne, senior manager at TMW, said: “With rates starting from 3.24%, these latest reductions from TMW will help widen market access for buy-to-let investors.”

TMW last lowered switcher rates by around 0.35% at the end of last month.

Sponsored

Shaping the mortgage market around today’s first-time buyer

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

 

Related
View All

News

More than a third of people expect interest rates to rise – BoE

More than a third of people expect interest rates to rise – BoE

Green

Scottish Green Home Finance Summit 2025

The Scottish Green Home Finance Summit 2025 in pictures

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/03/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/03/2025

News

The Cambridge removes application fees from all mortgage deals

The Cambridge removes application fees from all mortgage deals and ups max BTL loan

View All
Tags:
buy to let
mortgage rate cut
new business
rate cut
the mortgage works
TMW