NatWest improves mortgage access for international buyers

Shekina Tuahene
March 17, 2025
March 17, 2025
NatWest has given mortgage brokers in the UK access to NatWest International through its broker portal to make it easier for international borrowers buying property in the UK.

The NatWest International brand provides banking services to customers across the world. Now, people living outside the UK and buying a property here can use a UK broker to access its mortgages through the portal. 

The lender said the update enabled a “seamless, digital experience” for all three of its lending brands – NatWest, Coutts and NatWest International.

The lender said this would make it easier for brokers to service customers who are not resident in the UK and support its aim of becoming a digital leader in the mortgage sector. 

Brad Fordham, head of mortgage distribution and customer servicing at NatWest, said: “We are committed to delivering the right digital experiences for intermediaries to make it easy for them to support their customers. This latest change further cements our commitment to the intermediary market and to support growth in the UK mortgage market.” 

Last year, the bank provided mortgages to more than 351,000 customers either buying or refinancing their homes, including more than 35,000 first-time buyers.

