user.first_name
Menu

News

Average mortgage rates stable on last week but two-year fixed rates see biggest cuts YOY – Rightmove

Average mortgage rates stable on last week but two-year fixed rates see biggest cuts YOY – Rightmove
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
March 31, 2025
Updated:
March 31, 2025
Average mortgage rates have stayed stable week-on-week, but two-year fixed rates have had the largest falls compared to last year.

The latest figures from Rightmove reveal that the average two-year fixed rate comes to 4.87%, with the average five-year fixed rate coming to 4.72%. This is a drop of 0.01% week-on-week.

The average two-year fixed rate is a 0.36% fall on last year, while the average five-year fixed rate is a decrease of 0.11%.

The lowest rates for two- and five-year fixed rates are 3.86% and 3.96%, which are the same compared to last week but down 0.6% and 0.17% respectively compared to last year.

At 60% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.24% and the average five-year fixed rate is 4.21%, roughly stable on last week. The former is a drop of 0.44% and the latter is a 0.13% decrease on last year.

Going up to 75% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.62% and the average five-year fixed rate is 4.53%. This is in line with figures from last week but an annual decrease of 0.43% and 0.18% respectively.

Sponsored

Making protection work for you and your clients

Sponsored by LV= General Insurance

At 85% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.83% and the average five-year fixed rate is 4.7%. This is a decrease of 0.03% and 0.02% week-on-week and a fall of 0.39% and 0.09% year-on-year.

Within the 90% LTV tier, the average two-year fixed rate is 5.17% and the average five-year fixed rate is 4.91%. This is stable week-on-week but a year-on-year change of 0.29% and 0.07%.

Going up to 95% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is priced at 5.66% and the average five-year fixed rate is 5.35%. This is in line with last week but a drop of 0.25% and 0.12% compared to last year.

Matt Smith, Rightmove’s mortgage expert, said: “As stamp duty deadline day arrives, average mortgage rates have remained steady since last week’s Spring Budget and unexpected drop in inflation rate.

“The lowest available mortgage rate is still a two-year fixed deal at 3.86%, for those with the largest deposits, as the short-term outlook for rates remains much improved compared with last year. However, the markets are currently less certain about a second bank rate cut of the year in May, which may get pushed to June. Once a cut does happen, it could help to push forward further mortgage rate cuts from lenders.”

Related
View All

News

FCA considers allowing pension savings for home deposits

FCA considers allowing pension savings for home deposits

News

Insurance product quality is more important than affordability, advisers say

Insurance product quality is more important than affordability, advisers say

News

Halifax to change rates and extend complete by dates

Halifax to change rates and extend complete by dates; Chorley BS adds FTB deals – round-up

News

L&C and child bereavement charity Winston’s Wish mark 10-year anniversary

L&C and child bereavement charity Winston’s Wish mark 10-year anniversary

View All
Tags:
average mortgage rate
mortgage pricing
mortgage rate
Rightmove