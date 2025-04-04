Hodge Bank grows senior team with duo

Hodge Bank has appointed Daniel Lewis as head of marketing and Sara Bailey as head of operations.

The firm said the hires reflected its “commitment to further strengthening its brand and leadership team to drive forward its growth in the financial sector for years to come”.

Lewis joins from Spindogs, where he was a strategy director for around nine years, and prior to that, he was a director at Nuance and Fathom for nearly five years.

He was also a director at Lagrafica for around eight years, and before that, he was a chapter director at BNI Intrepid Chapter.

Hodge Bank said Lewis’ experience would help lead its marketing initiatives as it “continues to expand and enhance its brand presence”.

Bailey will join as head of operations and was most recently head of performance and business banking at Lloyds Bank.

Sponsored Are you up to date with the latest vulnerability requirements? Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Hodge Bank said Bailey’s “wealth of experience in operational efficiency, performance management, and business growth will be invaluable in streamlining Hodge Bank’s operations and supporting its ambitious future goals”.

David Landen, Hodge’s CEO, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Daniel and Sara to Hodge as they take on senior roles within our team.

“Daniel joins us as head of marketing, bringing his expertise to drive our brand and communications forward, while Sara steps in as head of operations, focusing on enhancing our processes and delivering excellent experiences for our customers.

“We’re excited to see their leadership and experience make a big impact.”

Earlier this week, the firm upped proc fees and cut residential rates.