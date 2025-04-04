ModaMortgages joins Primis’ lender panel; Market Financial Solutions appointed to The Right Mortgage’s lender panel – round-up

ModaMortgages has joined Primis Mortgage Network’s lender panel, giving the latter’s advisers access to its buy-to-let (BTL) deals.

ModaMortgages launched to the wider market earlier this year following a three-month pilot.

The lender caters to a variety of landlord types, including small or large portfolios, individuals, limited companies, first-time buyers and first-time landlords. It also lends on both houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs).

Roger Morris, Chetwood Bank’s group distribution director for ModaMortgages and CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries, said: “We’re delighted to be added to the Primis panel of lenders and being able to expand the ModaMortgages proposition to Primis’ network of AR firms.

“As the home of smarter, faster, simpler buy-to-let borrowing, we’re excited to see how our partnership with Primis grows and are confident our proposition will be well-received by Primis brokers.”

Liz Wilkie, strategic partnership manager at Primis, added: “We’re pleased to welcome ModaMortgages to our panel of lenders.

Sponsored Are you up to date with the latest vulnerability requirements? Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“ModaMortgages has made a big impact in the market in a short space of time, and we’re really looking forward to working with them. Giving our brokers access to a range of buy-to-let products from a new lender will help them meet the ever-changing needs of their clients.”

Market Financial Solutions joins The Right Mortgage’s lender panel

Market Financial Solutions has joined The Right Mortgage and Protection Network’s panel of lenders.

Market Financial Solutions offers residential, BTL and bridging deals, which will be available to The Right Mortgage’s network of brokers.

Paresh Raja, CEO of Market Financial Solutions, said: “The Right Mortgage Network has been a real success story over the past decade, becoming one of the UK’s leading networks for the broker community. So, it’s exciting for us to join their panel of lenders, giving brokers access to our specialist finance products, which will give them much-needed optionality and speed when seeking out solutions for clients, even if those clients have unique or complex requirements.”

Victoria Clark, head of lending at The Right Mortgage, added: “There are synergies between us and Market Financial Solutions. Both firms have a razor-sharp focus on delivering an exceptional service to brokers, but also combining this with a breadth of products.

“In turn, this empowers brokers through greater choice and the flexibility to find the perfect solutions for their clients. We are looking forward to working with MFS and seeing the value that can be brought to advisers and their customers.

“Empowering brokers through greater choices of flexibility is a synergy between both companies that will bring positivity as we move forward.”