The Right Mortgage hires White as regulatory trainer

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has appointed Keith White as its regulatory trainer.

White will assist with the delivery of the network’s training programme, identify and address needs across the business, review, modify and create course material, and monitor and assess the effectiveness and success of the programme. He will report to Aidan McCarthy, head of regulatory training at The Right Mortgage.

White has nearly two decades’ experience in the training sector, and joins from Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), where he was a learning and development consultant. He also had a similar role at the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), and has previously worked as a mortgage adviser and other sales roles at NatWest.

McCarthy said: “When it comes to helping our member firms develop their skills, propositions and overall offerings, the need for quality training is paramount. It’s an area of the business that we invest heavily in, and that we want to ensure has the best people focused on.

“This is why we’re very pleased to announce Keith’s appointment as our new regulatory trainer. He comes with a vast array of experience in this area, from bigger mortgage advice firms to the ombudsman itself, so he is acutely aware of the importance of ongoing training, what it should deliver, and how we want to support firms in this area. Keith is going to be a major asset to our business and to the advisers and practices within the network.”

White (pictured) added: “I’m really pleased to be working for The Right Mortgage, where everyone has made me feel welcome and part of the network family. I truly believe that the core values of the business, namely trust, respect and, moreover, partnership, resonate through everything the network provides and are core values that I personally believe in.

“I’m looking forward to working with all member firms on the wide variety of training needs they have.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Loughborough Building Society had joined the firm’s lender panel.