AI-powered property data platform launches for brokers

REalyse, a property data platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has launched to market to help brokers advise clients.

The REalyse residential data platform uses 100 data sources covering planning and policy, land information, achieved rents, market data, detailed comparables and demographics to produce up to 800 data points for each property.

It also aims to give brokers and their clients valuation judgements for a property and make use of predictive modelling to estimate future sale prices or rental performance. This includes information on the asking price, price paid, sold price, days on market, achieved rent, and gross yield.

Brokers will be able to produce branded valuation reports using the platform, which REalyse said could help them demonstrate local market expertise. It is also expected to help brokers quickly identify which funding solution would be most suitable for clients based on the information provided.

REalyse also has a Pulse valuation platform to give users access to an AI assistant with a database of more than 27 million residential properties in the UK, so consumers can source and compare properties, look up market trends, and check the value of their homes.

Irakli Menabde (pictured), chief operating officer at REalyse, said: “Buying or selling a home will always be a hugely emotive experience, but we want to help all involved parties make far more informed decisions. By opening up data access through the REalyse platform, buyers and sellers can think with their heads as well as their hearts, while mortgage brokers benefit from working with clients who understand their budget and can genuinely move forward with a purchase.

“The REalyse platform means brokers can provide branded valuation reports that buyers and sellers can actually trust. Homemovers and investors will be more informed about where they truly stand, and therefore a better-quality lead.

“With our tools, everyone is more informed, and consumers can make their property decisions more quickly and objectively. This is a game-changer for the property market.”