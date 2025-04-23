OPDA brings on four new members

The Open Property Data Association (OPDA) has brought on Novus Strategy & Consulting, Armalytix, Survey Shack and Openproperty as member organisations.

As members, they will work with other OPDA members towards the “common goal of transforming the home buying process through the sharing of digital property information across the mortgage and property industries”.

Novus Strategy & Consulting is a consulting firm specialising in digital transformation and strategy for the home buying industry. It works with lenders, law firms, brokers and vendors.

Claire Van der Zant, CEO of Novus Strategy & Consulting, said: “Novus is proud to join the Open Property Data Association (OPDA) in our shared mission to re-engineer the property industry for the benefit of all stakeholders, especially homebuyers and sellers.

“Being part of the OPDA and contributing to the development of open data and technology standards is not just an opportunity for Novus; it is a vital commitment. With a unique vantage point across the property ecosystem, Novus is in a prime position to support OPDA’s efforts and, through close collaboration with its members, facilitate the adoption of these standards.

“This will be key in driving Horizontal Digital Integration (HDI), unlocking new levels of growth and innovation across the industry.”

Armalytix is a data intelligence firm that allows consumers to share open banking and other data and allows those firms to conduct financial crime and social responsibility checks quickly and easily.

Survey Shack is a first self-survey app for residential properties, offering guided condition assessments for sellers, buyers and estate agents.

Openproperty is looking to streamline property transactions with an end-to-end blockchain ecosystem.

Maxine Wilson, CEO of Openproperty, said: “The property transaction process in this country has long been broken. Having spent over 30 years at the coalface of the industry, I can honestly say the experience for consumers has been nothing short of horrific. The stress, the delays, the red tape – it’s simply unacceptable in the 21st century.

“What excites me about ODPA is their laser focus on tackling the structural issues – not just the symptoms. Real change only comes when we get to the root of the problem, and OPDA is doing just that.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Movera had joined OPDA.