The Property Ombudsman board appoints Bassett as chair

The Property Ombudsman has appointed Claire Bassett as its chair, and she will succeed Baroness Warwick of Undercliffe on 30 April.

Bassett is currently on the board of the Chartered Insurance Institute and is a non-executive director for the Law Commission, Solicitors Regulation Authority and Serious Fraud Office.

She was the deputy director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct until 2022, and before that, she was the chief executive of the Shadow Trade Remedies Authority – the UK body that investigates unfair trade practices – and the Electoral Commission.

Bassett has also been the chief executive for the Parole Board and Criminal Cases Review Commission.

The Property Ombudsman was established in 1990 and offers an “independent and impartial dispute resolution service to consumers who have been unable to resolve their disputes with a registered property business”.

Baroness Warwick said: “I am delighted to welcome Claire as my successor, and I know she will help The Property Ombudsman respond creatively to the fast-moving property landscape.

“As I hand over the chair role, I have every confidence that the organisation will continue to improve its service in the capable hands of our interim CEO, Andy Clachers, and interim ombudsman, Lesley Horton.”

Bassett added: “I am delighted to be joining The Property Ombudsman board at such an exciting time for the organisation. I have been made very welcome by everyone I have met so far and am looking forward to meeting with colleagues and stakeholders as soon as possible.”