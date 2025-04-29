Two-thirds of renters say they have positive relationship with landlord

Around 66% of private tenants have a positive relationship with their landlord, a report has found.

According to Aldermore’s Buy to Let Index, which surveyed around 500 UK-based landlords and 2,000 tenants, over three-quarters of tenants said they maintained good lines of communication with their landlord.

Only 13% reported having a negative relationship, with the remainder saying it was neither positive nor negative.

Digging into the report, around 63% of tenants said their landlord was easy to get hold of if there was an issue.

Nearly nine in 10 landlords said they prioritise proper upkeep of their portfolios, such as essential repairs and regular checks.

Over a third of private renters said their landlord had proactively offered support and help with the property when not requested.

Almost a fifth of private renters who have a positive experience said their landlord made “thoughtful touches to the property”.

More than a third of tenants said they were allowed to make cosmetic changes to the property and a third said they were allowed to keep pets.

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “Being a good landlord isn’t just about collecting rent. It’s about creating a safe and well-maintained property, coupled with open communication that creates a professional and respectful relationship with a tenant.

“Despite some negative reports of the tenant/landlord relationship, our data shows that the majority have positive experiences, with many landlords making a proactive effort to improve the living situation of renters.”