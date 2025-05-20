user.first_name
Hanley Economic BS hires Ward as commercial director

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
May 20, 2025
Updated:
May 20, 2025
Hanley Economic Building Society has appointed Samantha Ward, formerly of LiveMore, to the newly created role of commercial director.

In her role at Hanley Economic Building Society, Ward “will drive commercial leadership across the business, overseeing marketing, products and sales”.

She will focus on the mutual’s strategy and creating relationships across the broker market, the lender added.

Ward most recently worked at LiveMore, the later life lending specialist, for around two years, initially as a financial services consultant and then as the head of proposition strategy and development.

Prior to that, she was at Dudley Building Society from 2001, starting her career as a mortgage assistant and then working her way up to commercial director. Other roles she held during this time include head of commercial and head of lending.

Mark Selby, CEO of Hanley Economic Building Society, said: “We are delighted to welcome Samantha to our team. Her vast experience in the mutual sector, combined with her recent strategic work at LiveMore Capital, makes her the perfect fit for the society.

“We are confident that her leadership will be instrumental in furthering our commitment to providing innovative, customer-focused solutions and extending our intermediary partnerships.”

Ward added: “It’s great to be back in the mutual sector, where we can genuinely make a difference to people’s lives. I’m passionate about developing products and services that provide tailored, innovative solutions for those with specific financial needs, while actively supporting community-led initiatives. I look forward to working with the talented team at Hanley to further enhance our extensive offering and maintain our positive growth trajectory.”

