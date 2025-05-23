user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/05/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/05/2025
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
May 23, 2025
Updated:
May 23, 2025
Insight from industry leaders that lenders are “ready to wage war” for mortgage business and instances of dual pricing returning to the market were the most read for the week.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) consulting on simplifying how firms submit complaint data, which could impact nearly 10,000 firms, also ranked highly on the list of this week’s most read stories.

A report suggesting that while FCA investigations into mortgage fraud are low, a significant amount of activity could be going undetected also proved popular with readers.

 

Lenders are ‘ready to wage war’ for mortgage business using AI amid dual pricing row

Electronic circuit board wiht the letters AI lit up in blue in the centre
Sponsored

Friend or foe? The role of AI in mortgage administration

Sponsored by Pepper Money

FCA proposes simplifying complaints data submission to ease burden for nearly 10,000 firms

FCA mortgage fraud investigations ‘relatively low’ but ‘significant amount of activity going undetected’, firm warns

AMI warns FCA mortgage review risks overlooking advisers and undermining consumer protection

Gable Mortgages enters market with 100% LTVs

BoE’s Pill says base rate cuts have been ‘running a little too fast’

How the Bank of Mum and Dad skews the property market – Tatch

Raising Society of Mortgage Professionals’ profile is key priority for new chair Syms

Mortgage AI: The current reality? – Lusted

Average mortgage rates continue decline with biggest cuts for two-year deals, Rightmove says

 

Related
View All

News

This is just the beginning of innovation for April Mortgages, says Hunnisett

This is just the beginning of innovation for April Mortgages, says Hunnisett

News

Borrowers facing redundancy should feel no shame and seek adviser help – analysis

Borrowers facing redundancy should feel no shame and seek adviser help – analysis

News

The ‘risk of regulation’ must be looked at to unlock access to homeownership, says FCA’s Aladhal

The ‘risk of regulation’ must be looked at to unlock access to homeownership, says FCA’s Aladhal

News

an image of a letter from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) to denote a story about its compensation

No fees for mortgage advisers maintained as FSCS drops levy to £356m

View All
Tags:
Dual pricing
FCA
lender
mortgage fraud
mortgage rate
Top 10 most read
top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week