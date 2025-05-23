Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/05/2025

Insight from industry leaders that lenders are “ready to wage war” for mortgage business and instances of dual pricing returning to the market were the most read for the week.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) consulting on simplifying how firms submit complaint data, which could impact nearly 10,000 firms, also ranked highly on the list of this week’s most read stories.

A report suggesting that while FCA investigations into mortgage fraud are low, a significant amount of activity could be going undetected also proved popular with readers.