Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/05/2025

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) consulting on simplifying how firms submit complaint data, which could impact nearly 10,000 firms, also ranked highly on the list of this week’s most read stories.
A report suggesting that while FCA investigations into mortgage fraud are low, a significant amount of activity could be going undetected also proved popular with readers.
Lenders are ‘ready to wage war’ for mortgage business using AI amid dual pricing row
Friend or foe? The role of AI in mortgage administration
Sponsored by Pepper Money
FCA proposes simplifying complaints data submission to ease burden for nearly 10,000 firms
FCA mortgage fraud investigations ‘relatively low’ but ‘significant amount of activity going undetected’, firm warns
AMI warns FCA mortgage review risks overlooking advisers and undermining consumer protection
BoE’s Pill says base rate cuts have been ‘running a little too fast’
How the Bank of Mum and Dad skews the property market – Tatch
Raising Society of Mortgage Professionals’ profile is key priority for new chair Syms
Average mortgage rates continue decline with biggest cuts for two-year deals, Rightmove says