Access Financial Services brings out new GI proposition to advisers

Access Financial Services has updated its general insurance (GI) proposition, adding new lenders to its panel and bringing in new procedures.

The firm is adding LV=, Paymentshield and Uinsure to its GI panel, and advisers are being encouraged to use an optional GI checklist to support documentation quality and ensure the process remains robust.

The company said the changes would give clients “greater choice and flexibility” and ensure that their insurance needs are met.

Karl Wilkinson (pictured), founder and chief executive of Access FS, said: “Our updated proposition will create a more compliant and commercially viable framework that helps our advisers increase revenue through GI recommendations, while managing regulatory red tape and reducing unnecessary administrative burdens.

“General insurance remains an underutilised opportunity, and our refreshed proposition will make it easier for advisers to embed it into their advice process confidently. It’s great news for the Access FS team.”

Wilkinson continued: “A key part of the update is the freedom given to advisers to use any of the firm’s approved platforms – including LV=, Uinsure, The Source and Paymentshield. As such, this supports a customer-first approach, enabling advisers to select the most suitable platform for each customer’s needs, while still adhering to a consistent and compliant process.

“Clients will benefit from competitive products that align with their specific requirements, whether for home, contents, or other general insurance needs. By enhancing our GI offering with top-tier providers, we’re empowering our clients with access to a broader range of high-quality insurance products.

“But this comprehensive approach will not only enhance customers’ financial security through access to high-quality, well-suited insurance options – it will also strengthen… our brokers’ relationship with clients. This is a flexible, structured approach to recommending insurance products.”