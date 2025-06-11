user.first_name
Menu

News

Spending Review 2025: Govt confirms permanent mortgage guarantee scheme from July

Spending Review 2025: Govt confirms permanent mortgage guarantee scheme from July
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
June 11, 2025
Updated:
June 11, 2025
The government will launch a “permanent, UK-wide” mortgage guarantee scheme in July.

As part of an update in the Spending Review, the government confirmed that it would make the mortgage guarantee scheme permanent to “ensure the consistent availability of mortgages for buyers with small deposits”.

No further details of the scheme have been shared at this time.

The mortgage guarantee scheme was launched by the previous Conservative government in 2021 to support higher-loan-to-value (LTV) lending, as the pandemic had led some lenders to retrench.

As part of the scheme, the government offers lenders the option to buy a guarantee on mortgage loans where the borrower has a deposit of less than 10%.

As part of its manifesto, the Labour Party said it would introduce a permanent mortgage guarantee scheme and has reiterated its commitment in its Autumn Budget and in February this year.

Sponsored

Instilling mortgage confidence in the growing self-employed population

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

The government said a permanent scheme would help get more first-time buyers onto the property ladder and give lenders confidence.

The latest figures from HM Treasury show that since it launched, there have been around 53,621 completions, which makes up around 1.4% of all residential lending over the past three years.

The current scheme is set to close on 30 June.

Related
View All

News

Spending Review 2025: Social and affordable housing is ‘strong step’ but dept budget a concern – industry reaction

Spending Review 2025: Social and affordable housing is ‘strong step’ but dept budget a concern – industry reaction

News

Suffolk BS cuts interest-only resi deals and adds 90% LTV discount product

Suffolk BS cuts interest-only resi deals and adds 90% LTV discount product

News

Spending Review 2025: MHCLG's administration budget to be cut by 15% over next five years

Spending Review 2025: MHCLG’s administration budget to be cut by 15% over next five years

News

Spending Review 2025: Warm Homes Plan extended with £13.2bn in investment

Spending Review 2025: Warm Homes Plan extended with £13.2bn in investment

View All
Tags:
first-time buyer
high LTV
HM Treasury
housing
mortgage guarantee scheme