user.first_name
Menu

News

Suffolk BS cuts interest-only resi deals and adds 90% LTV discount product

Suffolk BS cuts interest-only resi deals and adds 90% LTV discount product
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
June 11, 2025
Updated:
June 11, 2025
Suffolk Building Society has made changes to its interest-only residential offerings.

The range is intended to support borrowers who are changing their repayment type due to the market’s continuing affordability challenges, alongside serving its core later life borrowers.

The changes will see interest-only residential products reduced by up to 16 basis points (bps).

Suffolk Building Society is also introducing a discount mortgage at 90% loan to value (LTV). This is aimed at helping people with smaller deposits – such as first-time buyers – “take advantage of the prospect of future BoE base rate drops”.

The mutual’s 90% residential mortgage is a two-year deal that is available for purchase or remortgage from today, with a maximum loan amount of £650,000 and a discount rate of 4.95%.

The rate reductions on interest-only products that are available from today are as follows:
• 80% LTV residential two-year discount interest-only reduced by 15bps to 4.85% (from 5%) for 24 months
• 80% LTV residential two-year fixed interest-only reduced by 16bps to 4.99% (from 5.15%) until 31 August 2027
• 80% LTV residential five-year fixed interest-only reduced by 16bps to 5.09% (from 5.25%) for 60 months

Sponsored

Instilling mortgage confidence in the growing self-employed population

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Charlotte Grimshaw, head of intermediaries at Suffolk Building Society, said: “There’s a strong focus on supporting first-time buyers at the moment – and so there should be; they underpin our housing market. However, interest-only borrowers, who often fall into the ‘later life’ group, have long been under-served – facing age restrictions and limited options.

“With our changes to repayment vehicles, we decided to close the rate differential between our capital and interest and our interest-only products – giving people more choice. This helps borrowers who are looking to borrow into retirement, people currently on interest-only terms, or those looking to migrate over to interest-only.

“These rate reductions come on the back of the significant criteria change we made on Monday, increasing the maximum LTV from 50% to 70% when downsizing.”

Related
View All

News

Spending Review 2025: Social and affordable housing is ‘strong step’ but dept budget a concern – industry reaction

Spending Review 2025: Social and affordable housing is ‘strong step’ but dept budget a concern – industry reaction

News

Spending Review 2025: MHCLG's administration budget to be cut by 15% over next five years

Spending Review 2025: MHCLG’s administration budget to be cut by 15% over next five years

News

Spending Review 2025: Govt confirms permanent mortgage guarantee scheme from July

Spending Review 2025: Govt confirms permanent mortgage guarantee scheme from July

News

Spending Review 2025: Warm Homes Plan extended with £13.2bn in investment

Spending Review 2025: Warm Homes Plan extended with £13.2bn in investment

View All
Tags:
90% LTV
interest-only
resi
residential
suffolk bs
Suffolk Building Society