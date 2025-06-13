West Brom BS cuts core, shared ownership and new-build rates

West Brom Building Society has lowered rates by up to 0.23% across several of its mortgage ranges, including core, shared ownership and new build.

Within West Brom Building Society’s core range, the firm’s two-year fixed rate at 80% loan to value (LTV) has been cut by 0.07% to 4.45% with no fee.

The firm has also added four two-year fixed rate products at 85% LTV, available for purchase and remortgage. This includes a two-year fixed remortgage rate at 4.48% with a £999 fee up to 85% LTV.

On the shared ownership side, West Brom Building Society said fee and no-fee rates have been reduced by up to 0.13% on two-year fixed rates at 90% LTV.

A new five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee at 90% LTV has also been introduced.

Within its new-build range, two-year fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.23% and are available up to 95% LTV.

Aran Mann, product manager at West Brom Building Society, said: “We’re always looking at how we can make our products work harder for brokers and their clients, particularly in today’s environment where affordability pressures remain front of mind.

“These latest changes reflect our ongoing commitment to supporting borrowers, including those with lower deposits, offering them greater value and flexibility across a wider set of needs.

“The support and insight we receive from intermediaries continues to play a vital role in shaping our product range. We’ll keep working closely with our broker partners to ensure they have access to competitive and relevant products, backed by the service and clarity they need to guide their clients confidently.”