Buckinghamshire BS cuts Credit Restore rates by up to 0.2%

Buckinghamshire Building Society has brought out updated two-year fixed rates for Credit Restore applicants, with pricing starting from 6.19%.

Buckinghamshire Building Society’s Credit Restore range aims to “support credit impaired clients who may need a higher loan to value (LTV) to consolidate debt or improve their financial position”.

The updated two-year fixed rates are available immediately, with rates starting at 6.19% at 60% LTV and 6.69% at 75% LTV.

The products can be used for purchase and remortgage with a maximum loan size of £750,000.

Claire Askham, head of mortgage sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “At the society, we want to make it easier and more affordable for borrowers to repair their credit position and our reduced pricing, along with the recent increase in LTV to 75%, will undoubtedly help more borrowers achieve their homeownership ambitions.

“At Bucks, we pride ourselves in helping customers that don’t always fit the norm. Many just simply need a common-sense approach to underwriting and a lender that understands the nuances of their circumstances.”

The updated pricing comes after Buckinghamshire Building Society increased the maximum LTV for its Credit Restore range from 70% to 75%.

The lender said the updated LTV would “give brokers more flexibility when supporting clients with impaired credit”.